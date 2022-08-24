The Elkhart Police Department is investigating a car verses motorcycle crash with serious injuries that occurred Tuesday evening.
At approximately 6:16 p.m., 911 received a call regarding a crash that occurred in the area of 23251 C.R. 6 and Decio Drive, according to a department news release.
The initial investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling east on C.R. 6 and a Honda Accord was traveling west on C.R. 6, turning left onto Decio Drive, when the crash occurred.
The motorcycle’s occupants, a male and a female, were transported to local hospitals with serious injuries, including apparent head trauma, the release notes. The driver of the Honda Accord remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.
The crash remains under investigation.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Alan Tenorio Guerrero, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while in the 200 block of Chicago Avenue, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging contact information.
• Jodi Miller contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while on U.S. 20, near the C.R. 9 overpass. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
ARRESTS
• Kendall Gaertig, 20, 58904 Huntly Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving while never having obtained a driver’s license after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit following an attempted traffic stop in the 2100 block of West Wilden Avenue, Goshen, at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Austin Kien, 26, 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug after deputies and medics were dispatched to his residence at 2:17 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of an overdose.
• Skylar Stevens, 28, 424 E. Washington St., Millersburg, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after crashing his vehicle in the area of Benton and Main streets in Millersburg at 6:04 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Billy Bell, 30, 56626 Miller Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of domestic battery in the presence of children while at his home at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Goshen police were contacted at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday regarding a July 11 shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
BURGLARIES
• Vincent Massa, 20567 C.R. 6, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:31 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole his firearm from his residence sometime between 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Angela Stutzman, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:18 a.m. Aug. 17 to report that fraud occurred between 4 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021, and 3 p.m. June 27.