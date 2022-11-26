An Elkhart man was killed in a crash early Saturday morning in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Michael Grant, 44, was driving his vehicle east on C.R. 4, near C.R. 109, when his vehicle exited the roadway to the south and struck a tree at 4:06 a.m. Saturday.
Grant was pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene, the report noted.
The crash remains under investigation.
OTHER CRASHES
• A Bristol woman was injured in a crash Friday in Elkhart County. According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Jessica Geyer, 34, Bristol, was driving her vehicle west on Ind. 120 when she swerved to avoid a deer and exited the roadway to the north, striking a tree. A passenger in Geyer’s vehicle, Kourtney Hashil, 33, Bristol, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment of possible internal injuries as a result of the crash. Geyer was uninjured.
• A Maryland woman was injured in a three-vehicle collision at 3 p.m. Friday in Goshen. According to a Goshen Police Department report, Jack Lowe, 57, 1202 C.R. 15, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle south on South Main Street approaching the Kercher Road intersection when he failed to slow in time to avoid colliding with the rear of a second vehicle, driven by Skyler Cone, 35, 5633 N. Warsaw Oswego Road, Warsaw, that had stopped in traffic ahead of him. The force of the collision cause the second vehicle to collide with the rear of a third vehicle, driven by Richard Wenman, 69, 66400 Prairie View Drive, Goshen, that had stopped for the traffic light ahead of him. A passenger in Wenman’s vehicle, Amanda Mershon, 44, 9219 Helmsdale Place, Hagerstown, Maryland, complained of back pain as a result of the collision. Lowe, Cone and Wenman were uninjured. The primary factor of the crash was listed as following too closely by Lowe.
ARRESTS
• Emanuel Sanchez Reyes, 23, 1005 Third St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Lincolnway East and C.R. 138 at 4:06 a.m. Saturday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Manuel Acosta, 23, 2506 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near the intersection of Elkhart and Midway roads at 3:23 a.m. Saturday. He was released pending a court date.
• Amy Gayle, 44, 410 Queen St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft and multiple Elkhart County warrants after officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 1600 block of South Eighth Street at 3:19 p.m. Friday.
• Jessica Wilson, 29, 9256 E. Rainbow Lane, Cromwell, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of South Main Street and River Vista Drive at 8:55 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Noah Acevedo contacted Goshen police at 10:29 a.m. Friday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked unattended at 2720 Pine Manor Ave. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or notifying police.
• Laverne Schirch contacted Goshen police at 11:12 a.m. Friday to report that her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 2304 Lincolnway East. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without providing contact information or notifying police.
THEFT
• Alleyn Davis contacted Goshen police at 9:49 a.m. Friday to report the theft of a snow blower from the 400 block of East Jackson Street.
BURGLARY
• Mark Rippy contacted Goshen police at 3 p.m. Friday to report that someone stole various items from his residence in the 100 block of South 29th Street sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Friday.