An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Daniel Cadwallader, 58, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle north on Maple Street, near Legion Street, when he began to slow for traffic that was turning ahead of him.
As he began to slow, a second vehicle traveling north on Maple Street behind him collided with the rear of his vehicle, the report noted.
Cadwallader was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment after reporting not being able to move as a result of the crash.
The driver of the second vehicle, Traci Downey, 45, LaGrange, was uninjured.
Downey was cited for following to closely.
ARRESTS
• Riley Vliet, 18, 335 North St., Topeka, and Tara Gross, 18, 308 Sherman St., Ligonier, were both arrested on charges of shoplifting after attempting to leave Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, with merchandise that was not paid for at 1:19 p.m. Wednesday. They were released pending a court date.
• John Henderson, 37, 1002 S. 13th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of shoplifting and possession of marijuana while at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen, at 10:07 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Anthony Bedel, 42, 501 W. Marion St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and driving with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop in the area of Pearl and St. Joseph streets, Bristol, at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Cody Stanley, 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:52 a.m. Wednesday to report that a vehicle struck his mobile home, causing damage, sometime during the early morning hours. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Edward Christner contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his NEO trailer and its contents while it was parked at 57070 C.R. 21, Elkhart, sometime between 4 p.m. Aug. 2 and noon Tuesday.
• Glen Miller, 15162 C.R. 18, Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his Honda generator from his property sometime between 9 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Sunday.
• Jeff Easton, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:57 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of $1,800 from his bank account sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 1:30 a.m. Monday.
• Mason Moore, 28864 C.R. 10, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:26 p.m. Wednesday to report that a gold Ford Expedition was stolen from his property sometime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday. He noted that the keys were inside the vehicle, but that the vehicle did not run.
• Jessica Nelson contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle and stole a purse while the vehicle was parked at 30170 Blue Spruce Lane, Elkhart, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Nephtali Segura, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday to report that two of his storage units located at Space Maker Storage, 2508 Collage Ave., Goshen, had been burglarized and items stolen. While the investigation was taking place, Danny Staton, Goshen, reported that his storage unit at the facility had also been burglarized.
• Sara Stout, LaGrange, contacted Goshen police at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday to report that her storage locker located at Space Maker Storage, 2508 College Ave., Goshen, had been burglarized and items taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Scott Holmes, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday to report that the tires on his vehicle had been vandalized while it was parked at 619 Pringle Drive, Goshen.
FOUND ITEMS
• Harry Dyck contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:46 p.m. Wednesday to report that he found a bicycle near 24315 Park Shore Drive, Elkhart. The bicycle was recovered by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:07 a.m. Wednesday to report that Dennis Robinson, 56, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.