An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision around 10 p.m. Friday near Dunlap.
According to Elkhart County police, Joshua Westlake, 29, Elkhart, was driving his vehicle west on C.R. 13 when he attempted to turn into a driveway at 58321 C.R. 13.
Westlake reportedly failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle, a motorcycle, heading south on C.R. 13, resulting in the motorcycle colliding with the passenger side of his vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, Kurt Bolenbaugh Jr., 35, Elkhart, was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained injuries to his head, right leg and right wrist. He was transported via ambulance to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Westlake was uninjured. The incident is currently under investigation by the Elkhart County Crash Investigation Team.
ARRESTS
Armando Salazar, 25, 911 S. 15th St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of West Wilden Avenue and Michigan Street at 9:42 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
A manager of Four Star Rental, 1504 Bashor Road, Goshen, filed a report with Goshen police Friday regarding a customer who had failed to return rental equipment.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Sarah Stilley, Goshen, told Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized while parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen, at 1:44 a.m. Friday.
• Bryce Boyer, Bristol, told Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while parked at Applebee’s, 1809 Rieth Blvd., Goshen, at 10:27 a.m. Friday.
CRASH
Arlen Hartman, Goshen, told Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the parking lot of CVS, 410 S. Main St., Goshen, at 3:33 p.m. Friday. The vehicle then reportedly left the scene without any information being exchanged.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Phillip Morgan, 36, of Goshen, reported to police around 9:15 a.m. Saturday that his spouse had battered him near the 1000 block of south 8th Street while the couple were arguing. Morgan stated he was not in pain while speaking to police nor was he in pain while being battered. A report was taken.
SHOTS FIRED
Goshen police responded to the area of 2500 W. Clinton St. around 11:40 a.m. Saturday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. Police located and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Goshen. He was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Correction Center for criminal recklessness with a firearm, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of a handgun by a minor, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
SHOPLIFTING
An employee at CVS, 40 Main St., Goshen, report to police around 1 p.m. Saturday a theft in the store that occurred Thursday. A report was taken.
HIT AND RUN
Douglas Grant, 50, of Elkhart, reported to police around 1:30 p.m. Saturday he was struck by a motor vehicle while on his bicycle in the parking drive of 4024 Elkhart Road. Grant complained of pain and was treated by medics at the scene. The accused vehicle left prior to police arrival and the investigation is ongoing.
BATTERY
Goshen police were called to 412 S. 8th St. around 3 p.m. Saturday in reference to a fight that had occurred. Officers arrived to find multiple people standing in the front yard yelling at each other. Trevor Alvarado, 23, of 405 E. Jefferson St., Goshen, was arrested on a change of criminal mischief for damaging property. He was released pending a court date and a report was taken.
HARASSMENT
• Austin Johnson, 24, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:30 p.m. Saturday he was being harassed and threatened by a known subject.
• Christopher Neeley, 40, of Goshen, called Goshen police around 8 p.m. Saturday to report harassing and threatening text messages by an unknown subject. A report was completed.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Goshen police and paramedics were dispatched to the 200 block of South 7th Street around 8 p.m. Saturday in reference to a male subject found to be unconscious and not breathing. Joseph Conn, 59, of Goshen, was pronounced dead. It was reported he had numerous health problems, according to a police report. Foul play is not suspected and a report was taken.
