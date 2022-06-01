An Elkhart man was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 12:47 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Ace Monard, 35, Goshen, was driving his vehicle north on C.R. 17 when he attempted to turn left onto C.R. 20 and crossed into the path of a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 17, resulting in a collision.
The driver of the second vehicle, Travis Westrater, 52, Elkhart, was transported to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for treatment of leg pain resulting from the collision.
Monard, who was uninjured, was cited for failure to yield the right of way.
OTHER CRASHES
• A bicyclist was injured when he was struck by a vehicle at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Elkhart County. According to Elkhart County police, Monaye Southern, 20, Elkhart, was driving her vehicle northeast on Ind. 119, northeast of C.R. 9, and had begun to pass a bicyclist when the bicyclist started to turn left in front of her, resulting in a collision. The bicyclist, Wesley Burkholder, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of leg pain. Southern was uninjured.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• John Heiliger Jr. contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked at 4230 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
ARRESTS
• Danny Bryant, 42, 205 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of domestic battery and battery with a deadly weapon while at his home at 5:24 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Joseph Galvan, 33, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation after being accused of trespassing on a property at 21411 U.S. 20, Goshen, at 6:29 p.m. Tuesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kenae Shorter, 42, 901 McDonald St., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and escape after deputies arrived at Shorter’s home to serve a warrant at 2:37 a.m. Wednesday. Shorter was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• Yamila Nieves, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 10:37 a.m. Tuesday to report the theft of her purse while she was working at Lowes, 2219 Rieth Blvd., Goshen.
• Darrell Lester, 30056 C.R. 18, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:56 p.m. Monday to report the theft of his 1998 Chevy 1500 while it was parked at his residence.
• Brooke Plank contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:23 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole various items from a property at 54152 Ash Road, Osceola, sometime between noon May 23 and 12:14 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Raymond Carrillo, 54466 Kerryhaven Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:35 p.m. Monday to report that someone entered his open garage and stole his wallet containing credit cards, cash and his Indiana driver’s license at approximately 12:44 p.m. Monday.
• Colton Hyman, 53506 C.R. 35, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 10:24 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone forced open the front door of his home and stole a Nintendo Switch, cash and lingerie sometime between 5 and 10:23 a.m. Tuesday.
• Christopher Bryson, 19272 U.S. 20, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:22 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone he knows stole tools from out of his garage sometime between 10 a.m. and noon Sunday.
FRAUD
• Lester Krull, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:32 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone fraudulently accessed and stole money from his bank account.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Christine Guth, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday to report graffiti that had been spray-painted on a portion of the Pumpkinvine Trail.
• Mariah Bogan, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:19 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 513 S. Silverwood Lane, Goshen.
• Andrea Meloche, Bristol, contacted Goshen police at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged her vehicle while it was parked at Starbucks, 1763 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Ryan Williams, 56563 Pinecrest Drive, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday to report that someone threw eggs at his vehicle and put a large amount of screws at the end of his driveway.