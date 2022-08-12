An Elkhart man was injured when the bicycle he was riding collided with an SUV at 5:02 a.m. Thursday in Elkhart County.
According to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office report, Leander Rabe, 55, Elkhart, was riding his bicycle southeast on C.R. 45 when he entered the Sunnyside Avenue intersection and collided with an SUV that was heading east on Sunnyside Avenue.
Both Rabe and the driver of the SUV, Clemence Beechy, 63, Nappanee, advised that they did not see each other prior to the crash, the report noted.
Leander was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of head and leg pain resulting from the collision.
Clemence was uninjured.
TRUCK VERSUS TRAIN
The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office reported to a truck versus train crash at 1:21 p.m. Friday.
The crash took place at the intersection of E. South and N. Main Streets, at Milford Junction, on the east side of the track. No injuries were reported.
"They checked the tracks, everything was fine and the train went on," said Tammy Brooks with KCSO.
ARRESTS
• Anhel Hernandez Rojas, 28, 137 Kenwood Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident while at Target, 3938 Midway Road, Goshen, at 11:25 a.m. Thursday. She was released pending a court date.
• Larry Davis, 46, 10400 C.R. 4, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a controlled substance while at 10039 C.R. 4, Lot 15, Middlebury, at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Kevin Riegsecker, 45, 124 Clinton St., Mendon, Michigan, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19, north of U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 2:32 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Derrick Beatty, Plymouth, contacted Goshen police at 5:20 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while near the intersection of North Main Street and East Wilden Avenue, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information or notifying police.
THEFTS
• A representative of Cravin Vapes, 617 W. Pike St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:02 p.m. Thursday to report a theft from the business that occurred earlier in the week.
• Elvira Sanchez, 32 Winchester Trail, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:03 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of her Borden Waste-Away trash container.
• Goshen police received a tip at 4:10 p.m. Thursday regarding several stolen bicycles in the area. Upon further investigation, one of the stolen bicycles was recovered in the 1200 block of East Reynolds Street, Goshen. The owner of the bicycle is currently unknown.
BURGLARIES
• Wanda Condor, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:46 p.m. Thursday to report that her self-storage unit, located at 3031 Peddlers Village Road, Goshen, had been burglarized and various items stolen.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Renee Solorzano, South Bend, contacted Goshen police at 9:37 a.m. Thursday to report that her vehicle was vandalized while parked at 602 E. Madison St., Goshen.
• Jesus Perez Jr., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 6:44 p.m. Thursday to report that his vehicle was vandalized while parked at 61108 C.R. 17, Goshen.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
• Goshen police were dispatched to 319 S. 10th St., Goshen, at 7:22 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of possible sounds of gunfire. Officers checked the area, but were unable to locate any signs of a shooting.