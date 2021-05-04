An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Pike Street, where it diverges from U.S. 33, in Goshen at 7:05 p.m. Monday.
Injured was Santos J. Ramirez Pizana, 38, Elkhart.
According to Goshen police, Ramirez Pizana and his two children were in a 2009 Buick Enclave that was westbound on U.S. 33, approaching a right hand curve. At the point where Pike Street and U.S. 33 separate, the vehicle struck the center raised median. The vehicle then became airborne for about 35 feet before landing on top of the median. It continued west, off the median and struck a curb.
Ramirez Pizana was lethargic and complained of chest pain, according to the report. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The children were uninjured.
Crash with tree leaves woman injured
An Elkhart woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on C.R. 8, west of Bonneyville Mill Road at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Elkhart County deputies reported that Cassandra Price, 32, Elkhart, was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Cavalier east on C.R. 8 at an unsafe speed, causing her to lose traction. The vehicle left the south side of the road and struck a tree, overturning in the process, police reported.
Price was extricated by emergency workers from the vehicle and she was taken to Elkhart General Hospital by ambulance with lower body injuries.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Steven A. Albarado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:29 a.m. Monday that a person entered his home in the 2400 block of West Wilden Avenue while he was at work. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
THEFT & FRAUD
- George Shamoun, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 9:03 a.m. Monday that someone is using his Social Security number for employment.
- Tara Manning, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:06 p.m. Monday that her vehicle and credit card were stolen by a person she knows in the 600 block of Mill Street.
- A family dog was stolen from its front yard at 1007 N. Sixth St., Goshen, according to its owner, Analissa Conrad, who reported the theft to Goshen police at 9:59 p.m. Monday.
BATTERY
A 26-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 9:39 p.m. Monday that she was battered while inside the 7-Eleven gas station, 2220 Elkhart Road. She had no apparent injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene, police reported.
RAPE
A person reported being raped in Goshen by a known person, according to Goshen police. An employee of Coldwater Hospital in Michigan reported the rape to police at 11:02 p.m. Monday.
AWOL
Richard Rollins, 22, Fort Wayne, was reported absent without leave at 1:13 p.m. Friday from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., according to Elkhart County deputies.
