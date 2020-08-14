Allen Hanuscak, 65, who has resided in Elkhart and Ohio, has been indicted on a charge of bank robbery, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
On July 14, Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar approved a criminal complaint against Hanuscak for the bank robbery that is the subject of the indictment.
According to the affidavit, on July 13, the Old National Bank, 320 N. Main St., Elkhart, was robbed by a white male at about 10:30 a.m. The male entered the bank and slid a demand note to the teller. The man had his hand in his pocket, leading the teller to believe he was concealing a firearm, and the teller then gave the man about $7,000, the indictment reads.
The teller described the robber as an elderly, white male wearing glasses, a mask, jeans and a black backpack. Officers responding to the crime saw a white elderly man walking near the bank who was wearing a mask, glasses, jeans and carrying a backpack. Officers said they stopped him and he identified himself as Allen Hanuscak.
He was searched and police reportedly found $6,995 in his pants. Old National Bank’s money bands were still wrapped around the money, according to the indictment. Hanuscak, the U.S. Attorney’s office reported, was on supervised release from federal courts in Ohio when this robbery occurred.
This case is being investigated by Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank E. Schaffer.
ARRESTS
• Lori Nast, 41, 123 Blackport Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on an outstanding warrant after being stopped at East Lincoln Avenue and North Sixth Street for a traffic violation at 12:10 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report. Nast was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Steven Carter, 30, 115 N. 22nd St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at his home at 2:50 p.m. Thursday on charges of dealing cocaine, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, dealing marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance. Police made the arrested after obtaining a search warrant for the home. Carter was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ramon Gutierrez-Baca, 20, 711 S. Main St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:18 a.m. Friday on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol and public intoxication. Police said they saw Gutierrez-Baca walking in front of traffic near Elkhart and Greene roads. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Seth Michael Kasznia, 21, 63560 Pine Road, North Liberty, was arrested by Elkhart County police at 3:37 p.m. Wednesday on charges of reckless driving, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Deputies reported that Kasznia was stopped for speeding on U.S. 20 at U.S. 33, in a construction zone.
THEFTS/FRAUD
• Sergio Fernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 6:34 a.m. Thursday that his motorcycle was stolen while at 433 N. First St.
• Patricia Ford, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a phone scam resulted in her losing money at 6:11 p.m. Thursday.
• Victoria Carranza reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:26 p.m. Wednesday that a person went to 64712 C.R. 21, Goshen, and stole mail from the mailboxes at the front of the complex.
• Melissa Vitali, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 12:47 p.m. Wednesday that between 12:32 p.m. Aug. 7 and 12:32 p.m. Tuesday, someone committed fraud against her.
• Brian Lightner, 52284 C.R. 21, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 3:30 p.m. Thursday that someone stole his 2011 Toyota Scion from his house between 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
• Jeannette De Pree reported to Elkhart County deputies at 6:23 p.m. Thursday that someone she knows stole a three-wheeler from 51713 C.R. 19, Bristol, at 6 p.m. Monday.
• The theft of a stop sign was reported to Elkhart County deputies at 8:16 p.m. Thursday. The stop sign was located at C.R. 36 and Ind. 19. The suspects were reported to be two boys, officers reported.
BATTERY
• An 18-year-old Goshen woman, who is pregnant, was injured during a fight in the 900 block of West Lincoln Avenue at 9:12 p.m. Thursday. The woman had pain and redness to her face and arm, police reported. Charges of battery on a pregnant woman were sent to the Elkhart County prosecutor’s office to review on two people, according to police.
• A 49-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 11:52 p.m. Thursday she is receiving threats on Facebook and also that she was battered on Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street. She did not sustain any injuries, police reported.
VANDALIZED
• Jose Medina reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday that his vehicle had writing on it between 4:38 and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.
ESCAPE
• Anthony Blakely, 29, Elkhart, was considered absent without leave from the Elkhart County Work Release Center, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, when he failed to return to the center at 1:15 p.m. Monday, according to Elkhart County deputies.
