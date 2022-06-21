A crash in Elkhart led to a fatality Monday night.
According to a report issued by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. on La Rue Street, west of Shore Avenue in Elkhart.
Elzy Sweeten, 30, of Elkhart, was travelling east on La Rue Street when his 2004 Yamaha V-Star veered off the roadway to the north and continued straight without applying any brakes, the report reads. The motorcycle struck a yellow pole arm and Sweeten was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Failure to render aid
Aaron Tackett, 31, of Elkhart, was arrested on a charge of failure to render aid after he allegedly fled the scene of a motorcycle crash on Monday night.
Goshen police say they were called to Johnston Street and Stone Drive for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a motorcycle.
According to police, Timothy Dehoff, 29, Goshen, had been traveling east on Johnston Street toward Woodridge Court and was attempting to turn when he fell to the ground, colliding with the front bumper of a 2012 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Maria Delpilar Rodriguez, 30, of Goshen.
Dehoff was pinned under the passenger vehicle with multiple injuries and bystanders helped to lift the vehicle off of him, the report reads. He was transported to the hospital with severe injuries to the head and spine.
His passenger, however, Tackett, reportedly left the scene and later appeared at the hospital with a broken collar bone.
HIT-AND-RUN
• An Elkhart woman was involved in a hit-and-run collision in Goshen at 4:09 p.m. Monday.
Heather Flickert, 33, of Elkhart, told Goshen police that she was travelling southeast on Lincolnway East approaching Eisenhower Drive. Flickert, police said, looked down and then the front end of her 2018 Honda Civic collided into the rear end of an undetermined vehicle.
The second driver left the scene of the crash without providing any information or calling police. The make and model of the vehicle are unknown although police say it should have extensive rear-end damage as there was also major damage to the front end of the Civic driven by Flickert.
Flickert indicated to police she had chest pain and believes it was from airbag deployment. She refused immediate medical attention.
• Rigoberto Campos, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police that an unknown vehicle struck his unoccupied Cadillac Escalade while he it was parked at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., at 1:13 p.m. Sunday.
• Phyllis Mease, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart sheriff’s deputies that around 1:16 p.m. Monday an unknown man drove a 2012 blue Ford Focus into the side of her house in the 28000 block of LaRue Street.
• An unknown individual called the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department to report a crash at the intersection of C.R. 13 and C.R. 18 at 3:57 a.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, the driver had fled on foot.
• Jessica Baldanzi, of Goshen, reported to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that at 7:58 p.m. Monday, her mailbox was struck by an unknown vehicle in the 19000 block of Rio Verde Street, Goshen.
VANDALISM
• Kevin Miller, of Goshen, reported vandalism to his motorcycle in the 1400 block of South Main Street at 11:03 a.m. Sunday to Goshen police.
• Elkhart Police Officer B.J. Moore was travelling to an unrelated call at approximately 3:46 a.m. Monday when he noticed large amounts of broken glass on the roadway at Jackson Boulevard and Main Street and noticed that city-owned trash cans had been tipped over. Other trash cans from Waterfall Drive to Johnson Street were also tipped over, as well as two along the Riverwalk near the Aquatic Center
THEFT/FRAUD
• Carrie O’rouke reported to Elkhart city police that she experienced credit card fraud in the 3400 block of Plaza Court, Elkhart, between 1:21 p.m. Sunday and 1:21 p.m. Monday.
• Jose Feliciciano, of Goshen, reported theft of a bicycle and bike trailer in the 800 block of South 12th Street to Goshen police at 7:38 p.m. Sunday. The bike trailer was recovered.
• Melanie Lollar, of Goshen, reported theft from her residence in the 400 block of East Lincoln Avenue to Goshen police at 7:35 a.m. Monday.
• A representative of Keystone reported to Goshen police that around May 27, a 2022 Surveyor Travel Trailer was stolen from Forest River, 2405 Century Drive, Goshen.
• Goshen city police were called to the 300 block of South Seventh Street, where multiple bikes were reported stolen at 3:01 p.m. Monday. The bikes were found later in the 300 block of East Lincoln Avenue and returned to owners.
• Erica Stabler reported to Elkhart police being a victim of fraud in the 3300 block of Superior Street in Elkhart at 9:13 a.m. Monday.
• Yard N Gard reported being a victim of fraud to Elkhart police at 2:46 p.m. Monday at 900 Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
• Carrie Jo Faught reported theft to Elkhart city police that occurred sometime between 5:37 p.m. Saturday through 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Georgia Boulevard, Elkhart.
• A 13-year-old boy reported a theft in the 200 block of East Jackson Boulevard to Elkhart police between 1 and 10:30 p.m. Monday.
• Jeremy Rorie, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that on Saturday or Sunday someone broke into his Dodge Ram and stole a firearm, tool set and sunglasses in the 57000 block of Charlie Drive, Elkhart.
• Eric Oblinger, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County Sheriff deputies that on Saturday or Sunday someone broke into his vehicle and stole items in the 57000 block of Grace Lane, Elkhart.
AUTO THEFT
• Enterprise Leasing reported to Elkhart police auto theft between 3 p.m. May 18 and 7 p.m. May 27.
• Dawn Christman, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that her Buick Encore was stolen from her home in the 57000 block of Amber Valley Drive, Elkhart, at 2:56 a.m. Saturday.
• Tracy Mietelka, of Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 7-8 a.m. Saturday, her blue off-road ATV was stolen from her home in the 56000 block of Meadow Glen Drive.
• Soledad Garcia, of Bristol, reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Monday someone stole her Chevrolet Traverse from Maple Street in Bristol.
IDENTITY THEFT
• Esteban Hovey, of La Joya, Texas, reported to Goshen police someone using his information for employment at a Keystone RV, 2642 Hackberry Drive, at 11:34 a.m. Monday.
• Alejandro Garcia, of Goshen, reported someone out of state was using his personal information to Goshen police at 6:26 p.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
• The Hair Empire, 1725 S. Main St., Elkhart, reported a burglary 3:18 a.m. and 1:37 p.m. Monday to Elkhart police.
• Anali Ruiz Herrera reported to Elkhart city police being a victim of burglary between June 8 and June 20 in the 800 block of East Mishawaka Road, Elkhart.
• Christopher Coe reported to Elkhart County deputies that between March and June 20, someone broke into his storage unit and took items at Spacesavers Storage, 16705 Skyview Road, Goshen.
SHOPLIFTING
• Ty Brown, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police that a shoplifting had occurred MEGA Liquor & Smoke, 1917 Elkhart Road, Goshen. Brown reported that the individual took an alcoholic beverage and left the store without paying for it at 3:23 p.m. Sunday.
• Goshen police investigated a theft that had occurred at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen, at 3:19 p.m. Sunday.
• An employee of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, reported a shoplifting incident to Goshen police at 9:22 p.m. Sunday.
PUBLIC NUDITY
Donald Jefferson, 37, of Goshen was arrested on a charge of public nudity after Goshen officers patrolling the area of 100 South Second Street allegedly observed him urinating in public at 3:54 p.m. Sunday.
PROPERTY DAMAGE
Braeton Howard reported to Elkhart County deputies that a person she knew broke the balcony door of her apartment at North Lake Apartment Homes, 25800 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart, around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Howard also reported the individual punched her boyfriend in the face multiple times and then left the residence and jumped on top of Howard’s vehicle, causing damage to the hood.
AWOL
Staff at Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen reported on June 21 to Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department that on June 17, Daniel Rodriguez Reyes, 23, of Elkhart, failed to return to lawful custody at 1 a.m. that day, and is considered absent without leave.