An Elkhart man faces accusations he fondled and took lewd photos of a teenager.
Cameron Pantoja, 19, was charged with sexual misconduct and child exploitation on Tuesday.
According to findings from the investigation, Pantoja allegedly touched the victim inappropriately multiple times since last year, and also took inappropriate photos of the victim with his phone, the probable cause affidavit by Elkhart County police shows.
Pantoja’s girlfriend told police she found deleted photos of the victim being fondled on his phone in September 2018. When she confronted him about them, Pantoja denied they were his and claimed they appeared on his device through some networking crossover. The girlfriend was also told the other person in the photos was not Pantoja, according to the affidavit.
During an interview with police, Pantoja initially stuck to his story about the cross networking to explain the photos on his phone. He later recanted and admitted to touching the victim.
“I didn’t want to do it… I didn’t want to… I couldn’t control it,” Pantoja is quoted as stating in the affidavit. “I knew it wasn’t right.”
Pantoja also admitted to taking the photos and perpetrating lies about who was involved in them, the document shows.
Two Level 5 felony counts of child exploitation and two Level 6 felony counts of sexual misconduct were filed against Pantoja in Elkhart County Superior Court 3 Tuesday.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Jackson Street around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. The boy was released to a parent with a citation to appear in court.
• Dustin Colvin, 32, and Jamie White, 29, both of 1205 Egbert Ave., were arrested by Goshen police and jailed each on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a call to their home around 11 a.m. Thursday.
BURGLARIES
• Jonathan Perea, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his home in the 100 block of Richmond Court around 12:10 p.m. Thursday.
• Goshen police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of East Kercher Road around 7:40 a.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Martha Ortiz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her wallet was stolen while she was at Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, around 3:10 p.m. Thursday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a male at Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 10 p.m. Thursday after responding to a call that the male had been in the hotel’s lounge since 3:45 p.m., a report shows.
