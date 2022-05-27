An Elkhart man is in custody on multiple charges after leading Goshen police on a vehicle and foot pursuit early Thursday morning.
According to Goshen police, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Elkhart Road and Rieth Boulevard at 5:03 a.m. Thursday for having false plates and a moving violation.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Clarence Davis, 50, 180 St. Clair Ave., Elkhart, reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle, leading officers on a high-speed chase.
The vehicle pursuit ended in a construction zone at the intersection of U.S. 33 and C.R. 20, where Davis then led officers on a short foot pursuit before finally being apprehended, police said.
Davis was arrested on charges of dealing cocaine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, resisting law enforcement on foot, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license.
He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
OTHER ARRESTS
• Two Goshen High School students were arrested by Goshen police on charges of disorderly conduct-fighting while at the school at 11:06 a.m. Thursday. The boys were transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Facility and later released to their parents.
• Rodrigo Castillo Lopez, 26, 1709 Frances Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana and three valid warrants following a traffic stop in the area of Kercher Road and Woodland Drive at 1:57 a.m. Friday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Tracy Depoy-Mann, 49, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 40 and Ind. 19 at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Nick Hunsberger II, 31, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of resisting law enforcement while in the 58000 block of C.R. 23, Goshen, at 9:17 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Diante Wilson, 40, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the area of C.R. 45 and U.S. 20 at 11:52 p.m. Thursday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
THEFTS
• A 17-year-old employee of Martin’s Super Market, 1527 Bashor Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:36 p.m. Thursday to report that his bicycle was stolen while parked at the business sometime between 7 a.m. and 2:36 p.m. Thursday.
• Justin Palmer, 3004 Marshwood Road, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 5:34 p.m. Thursday to report the theft of his bicycle from his front yard sometime during the past couple of days.
• Sukhdeu Singh, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 1:31 a.m. Friday to report that a blue vehicle drove away from a fuel pump without paying while at the Phillips 66 gas station, 1819 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• James Miller, a representative of Turf Control, 1675 Toledo Road, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:55 p.m. Thursday to report that multiple items were stolen from his business sometime between 11:49 and 11:56 p.m. Wednesday.
• Devon Rhodes contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:48 p.m. Thursday to report that his 2016 Toyota Prius was stolen from the parking lot of Taco Bell, 55560 Ash Road, Osceola, while he was inside the restaurant.
BURGLARIES
• Ivan Rescalvo, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 9:04 a.m. Thursday to report a burglary at his store, Mi Poblanita, 922 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
FRAUD
• Alayna Yoder, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 11:11 a.m. Thursday to report the discovery of numerous fraudulent charges on two debit cards.
• Skyla Cupp, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:07 p.m. Thursday to report the discovery of an unauthorized charge on her Interra Credit Union account.
• Zachary Miller, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:52 p.m. Thursday to report fraudulent activity on his bank account.
• A representative of Trinity Lutheran Church & School, 30888 C.R. 6, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. April 4 and 8 a.m. May 6.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Blessing Stott, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 12:16 p.m. Thursday to report that someone she knows damaged her vehicle while it was parked at 253 Remington Lane, Goshen.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday to report that Larry Conley, 41, South Bend, failed to return to custody at 3:51 p.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.