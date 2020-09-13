A 32-year-old Elkhart man was arrested after he led police on a high-speed pursuit through three counties in Indiana and into Michigan before he crashed in Goshen.
Brandon Founds, 22916 Ind. 120, was driving a motorcycle near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Johnston Street around 12:10 a.m. Saturday when Goshen police attempted to stop him for a traffic violation that occurred on North Main Street, according to a police report.
Founds allegedly fled police and traveled through three counties, into Michigan then back into Indiana before he crashed near the intersection of C.R. 14 and Amberwood Drive and was arrested. Goshen police stated in the report that Founds was given medical attention after he complained of pain due to the accident.
He was found to have a license status of suspended prior, and to be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Founds was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
INTIMIDATION
A 22-year-old Goshen man reported around 11 a.m. Saturday to Goshen police that a known person has been threatening to release a sexually explicit video if he does not meet their demands.
DRUG POSSESSION
• After a traffic stop for a traffic violation around 2:30 p.m. Saturday by Goshen police in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road, a passenger in a vehicle, Sasha White, 27, of 29507 Amerihost Drive, Dowagiac, Michigan, was found to be in possession of marijuana and arrested. White was later released with a pending court date, according to a police report.
• Ruben De Lira Ibarra, 28, 1375 Park 33 Blvd. Apt 904, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Russet Avenue for possession of cocaine and operating a motor vehicle while never receiving a license prior. Ruben was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, according to a police report.
MEDICAL ISSUE
Goshen police were dispatched to the 100 block of South 8th Street around 3:15 p.m. Saturday in reference to a medical issue. According to a police report, a known subject needed to be restrained for medics due to being under the influence of illegal narcotics and needing medical attention.
DOMESTIC INCIDENT
Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of South Main Street around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a verbal argument. The Department of Child Services was notified of the incident, according to a police report.
FOUND AMMUNITION
A Goshen resident turned in a bullet to Goshen police that had been found while cleaning out a friend’s house in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street around 5 p.m. Saturday.
THEFT
• Ashley Stowers, 28, of Goshen, reported around noon Saturday to Goshen police that her license plate was stolen in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
• Ashley Axe, 24, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police around 2:20 p.m. Saturday the theft of her cell phone from a residence in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street, Goshen.
• Philip Metzler, 58, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 3:10 p.m. Saturday that his flagpole was damaged and his American flag had been stolen in the 1300 block of East Plymouth Avenue, Goshen.
• Alex Sanchez, 19, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 6:25 p.m. Saturday the theft of funds from his checking account from a known person in the 500 block of Brookside Manor.
• Tina Easley, 63, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 7:30 p.m. Saturday that her 6-week-old Yorkie puppy was stolen by a known person.
• Tasha Weirick, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Saturday that her cell phone had been stolen from her residence in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East by a known person about two weeks ago.
OPERATING WHILE INTOXICATED
• Goshen police received a call about a possible intoxicated driver on West Clinton Street near North Indiana Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Saturday. After further investigation, Inpone Kounlaphavong, 53, 1705 W. Clinton St., was arrested in his driveway after he returned home from driving and being called in as an intoxicated driver, according to a police report. Kounlaphavong failed a field sobriety test and gave a valid P.B.T. result of .247% BrAC, according to a police report. A blood draw was completed at Goshen General Hospital and Kounlaphavong was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail. A report was completed.
• Misael Macias Vasquez, 19, 1018 Westwood Drive, Goshen, was stopped by Goshen police at the intersection of South Main and Madison streets around 2:50 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. According to a police report, he was later found to have operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated and to be in possession of cocaine. Macias Vasquez failed standardized field sobriety tests and provided a certified breath sample of .177BrAC, the police report stated, and he was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• While conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of East Madison and Main streets around 4:50 a.m. Sunday, Goshen police found Anthony Hochstedler, 23, 10652 C.R. 10, to be in operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, according to a police report. Hochstedler provided a certified breath sample of 0.170 g/210L, police stated in the report, and was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Ira Meade, 73, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 4:05 a.m. Sunday that an unknown person damaged his front screen door near the 600 block of Colorado Street.
