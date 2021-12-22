An Elkhart man was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident following a Tuesday incident in Goshen.
At 5:47 p.m., Goshen police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver traveling northwest on C.R. 45. Officers stopped the vehicle at C.R. 45 and Ferndale Road.
Police reportedly found the driver, Dallas Maynard, 27, was operating a vehicle under the influence. Maynard was also reportedly found to have been the driver involved in a motor vehicle crash who did not remain at the scene. He was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
ARRESTS
• Steven Smith, 41, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft following a report of items having been stolen from Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. He was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Richard Gingerich, 58, New Paris, reported to Goshen police at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday a theft from his motor vehicle, which was parked at 3802 Midway Road, Goshen. His vehicle was also damaged.
• Goshen police received a report at 11:16 a.m. Tuesday of an auto theft that occurred at 4352 Conifer Lane, Goshen, Monday but was reported online to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department.
• Goshen police received a report of shoplifting at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East.
BURGLARY
• NAPA Auto Parts, 59045 C.R. 13, Dunlap, was burglarized at about 10:18 p.m. Tuesday. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, someone forced their way into the store causing damage to a door and then stole $140 from a cash register.
• U.S. 33 Auto Sales, 23383 U.S. 33, Dunlap, was the target of an attempted burglary Tuesday night. According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, an alarm was reported at 9:31 p.m. and officers found a person had attempted to burglarize the building.
