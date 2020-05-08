An Elkhart man was airlifted Wednesday after his vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer.
Javonta King was apparently seriously injured after the SUV he was driving collided with the tractor-trailer at U.S. 33 and U.S. 6, according to a crash report by Elkhart County police.
King had pulled into the intersection, and was struck by the tractor-trailer, driven by Jonathan Stevens, of Kendallville, around 8:30 a.m. In a news release, Elkhart County police said King failed to yield the right of way, and Stevens couldn’t stop in time to avoid the crash.
King was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne to be treated for injuries, which police said couldn’t be specified beyond “intermittent consciousness,” the release shows.
The crash remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Martin Aguirre-Hernandez, 27, 58457 Broadway Blvd., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Aguirre-Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Lafiamma Orona, 32, 1343 Folsom St., Elkhart, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm with altered identification following a traffic stop at East Elkhart Street and Chaptoula Street around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday. In addition to finding the drugs and a handgun, police said multiple fake IDs were found in the car Orona was driving, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A passenger in the car, Toni Hall, 35, Cassopolis, Mich., was also arrested and jailed on charges of possession of a controlled substance following the traffic stop.
• Victor Cummings, 801 N. Main St., Nappanee, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine after he was stopped while riding a bicycle Wednesday on Main Street. Police had responded to a report of a stolen bike at the time, according to a report.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Karolyn Zickafoose, Middlebury, reported to Elkhart County police her house was broken into through a garage door, 51699 E. County Line Road, around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Zickafoose did not report any items stolen.
THEFTS
• Stephanie Bloom, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from her vehicle while it was parked at 364 Marlin Court sometime Thursday evening.
• Alondra Esqueda, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her phone went missing as she shopped at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8:10 a.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred Tuesday.
• Staff at Target reported to Goshen police thefts from the store, 3938 Midway Road, that occurred May 1 and April 19.
CHECK DECEPTION
Richard Mehl reported to Goshen police Thursday a check received for legal services at Mehl & Mehl law firm was written from an account with insufficient funds.
CHILD SAFETY
Goshen police officers reported seeing a child in the road in the 1300 block of South Main Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The child was in good health and returned to a parent, police said in a report, adding Department of Child Services staff were contacted.
