ELKHART — Five people escaped an early-morning house fire Sunday at 1126 Canton St.
Members of the Elkhart Fire Department were called to the house around 12:35 a.m. All occupants were out of the building after they had been alerted to the fire by Elkhart Police officers, according to a report from the fire department.
Firefighters found heavy fire on the exterior rear of the house, the report states.
There were no working smoke detectors inside the structure, according to the report, and the occupants were assisted by the Red Cross following the blaze.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
RESCUE
Cass County deputies responded to a water rescue call around 4:25 p.m. Saturday on the Dowagiac River near Arthur Dodd Memorial Park.
Upon arrival, deputies located an 8-year-old boy approximately 20 feet from shore hanging on to a submerged tree in fast-moving water, according to a news release. Deputies and fire personal entered the water and were able to safely rescue the juvenile.
An investigation shows the juvenile and his mother were kayaking down the river when high water levels and fast currents caused the juvenile’s kayak to flip. The news release states personal flotation devices were being worn at the time of the incident.
The juvenile was transported by SMACS Ambulance to Lakeland Niles Hospital for minor injuries sustained from the incident, the report states.
Pokagon Tribal Police, Michigan State Police, Pokagon Fire Department, Sister Lakes Water Rescue Team, Indian Lake Water Rescue Team, SMCAS Ambulance and True’s Towing & Recovery Service assisted in the rescue.
CRASH
Goshen Police responded to a two-vehicle crash just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Elkhart Road near Midway Road. According to a police report, Kennedy Miller, 23, of Goshen, was driving southeast in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road in a 2017 Ford Focus behind Derek Huynh, 28, of Goshen, who was driving a 2015 Subaru. Huynh’s vehicle was stopped in traffic that had backed up at the entrance to Market Center when Miller’s vehicle struck him, according to a police report. Miller told police she didn’t see Huynh’s vehicle stopped. Both vehicles were towed due to extensive damage, the report states. Miller suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, while Huynh reported no injuries.
FIRE
• Goshen police and firefighters responded around 9:40 p.m. Friday to a house fire at 708 E. Reynolds St., Goshen. The structure was engulfed in flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation and a report was taken.
• Just before 3:50 p.m. Saturday, a resident of an apartment of Williamsburg on the Lake in Elkhart arrived home after being gone for a couple of hours and found smoke in his apartment and the smoke detectors sounding so he called 911. Elkhart firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming out of the front entrance on the first floor of the apartment. As they entered the apartment they found smoke on the second floor in a bathroom, according to a report from the fire department. The fire was quickly extinguished with a fire hose.
According to a news release, the investigation found the bathroom exhaust fan in the ceiling had overheated, caught fire and dropped burning plastic onto the floor, rugs and into the trash can. The fire had started to extend into the attic area. One of the other occupants of the apartment told firefighters he had left the fan on prior to leaving the apartment. The fire was ruled accidental and there was no damage to other apartments. No injuries were reported.
POSSIBLE ABDUCTION
Goshen police were called to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, just before 7 p.m. Friday for a possible abduction. The subject was later found and it was determined an abduction had not occurred. A report was filed.
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
Goshen police were dispatched to the 400 block of North First Street in Goshen in reference to a domestic disturbance around 8:45 a.m. Friday. When officers arrived, a 37-year-old man and a 31-year-old female stated they were in a verbal argument. A report was taken.
FRAUD
Jesus Salas-Saucedo, 59, of Goshen, reported around 9:50 a.m. Friday to Goshen police that he was the victim of a scam.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Scottie Hall, 37, homeless of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 1:45 p.m. Friday for domestic battery and criminal mischief in the 1700 block of Lincolnway East. Hall was taken to Elkhart County Jail. A report was taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Bulmaro Gaytan, 22, of Goshen, reported around 4 p.m. Friday to Goshen police someone damaged his 2014 Ford Mustang in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue in the overnight hours. A report was taken.
THEFT
• Jose Murillo, 45, of Ligonier, reported to Goshen police around 11 p.m. Friday the temporary registration plate affixed to his vehicle was discovered missing while it was parked in the 2100 block of Bashor Road, Goshen. A report was taken.
• A manager of Menards, 1925 Lincolnway East, reported to Goshen police two females entered the store and took merchandise around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Ashly Bevelhimer, 34, of Milford, was found and arrested at the store for theft. She was later released pending a court date. Both females were trespassed from the store and a report was taken.
Nicole Coburn, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested during the investigation for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and possession of paraphernalia. She was cited and released with a pending court date.
• Jamie Pattee, 33, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10 p.m. Saturday that a dog cage was stolen from her front porch by an unknown suspect in the 200 block of Queen Street. A report was taken.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Barbara Crussemeyer, 58, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that her residence in the 100 block of Post Road had been struck by a bullet. She was not sure when the incident occurred but discovered a hole in the siding of the residence. A report was taken.
HIT AND RUN
A female resident of Goshen reported to Goshen police her vehicle had been struck at an unknown time and location by an unknown subject. A report was taken.
RESISTING WITH A VEHICLE
Goshen police attempted to stop a man on a green dirt bike in the 1900 block of Bashor Road around 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The driver fled at high speeds from police through parts of the city and into Brookside Manor, according to police. The case is under investigation and a report was completed.
