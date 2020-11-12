A 2-year-old Elkhart girl was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon just outside of Goshen.
Jairo Romero, 18, of Elkhart, was driving a 2014 Honda Accord southbound on C.R. 13 at C.R. 45 around 2:25 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a 1998 Jeep Cherokee driven by Rainee Sechrist, 47, of Goshen, that was northwest on C.R. 45, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicles failed to yield the right of way, police stated in the report.
The drivers reported no injuries but the girl, a passenger in Romero’s vehicle, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which included a bruise on her forehead, the report stated.
Romero was cited for not having a valid operator’s license.
ARRESTS
• Stephanie Smith, 34, 317 E. Oakridge Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was stopped in the 400 block of Blackport Drive and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Ricky Bryant, 27, 68363 C.R. 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:26 a.m. Thursday on charges of possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, theft from a motor vehicle, dealing methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. Officers were called to the store’s parking lot because of a man going through a vehicle. Bryant was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Laiza Izaguirre, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday that someone broke a window to gain entry into her car while it was parked at 2515 Industrial Drive.
• Islam Hassan, Illinois, reported to Goshen police at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday that his tools were stolen from his vehicle overnight Tuesday into Wednesday at 2309 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Justin Plank reported to Elkhart County deputies at 9:54 p.m. Monday that his 2013 United enclosed trailer was stolen from 72014 C.R. 23 between 4 a.m. Sunday and 9:54 p.m. Monday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Viravanh Saokho, Elkhart, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:20 p.m. Monday that someone forced entrance into her house in the 58000 block of Brightwood Boulevard.
TRESPASSING
• Goshen police removed a person who was found sleeping in a garage at 701 S. Ninth St., Goshen, at 7:28 p.m. Wednesday.
• A 23-year-old man from Middlebury was found and released after officers were called to the 2500 block of South Main Street at 12:17 a.m. Thursday for people shining lights in the backyards of the area.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Joshua Ewing reported to Elkhart County deputies at 2 p.m. Wednesday that two ambulances had catalytic convertors cut out of their units while they were parked at 52886 Ind. 13 between 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 and 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
• Joseph Ankrom reported to Elkhart County deputies at 1:04 a.m. Thursday that someone threw a tire iron at his front window, causing the window to break at 18010 C.R. 42, Goshen.
