An Elkhart home's garage was damaged by fire early Monday morning.
According to an Elkhart Fire Department report, fire crews were dispatched to a home at 2415 Frances Ave. at 7:29 a.m. Monday to investigate a report of a structure fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported seeing light smoke coming from the roof line of an attached garage and the home’s occupants standing in the front yard.
Firefighters entered the rear of the garage and were able to quickly extinguished the blaze, preventing the fire from extending into the main portion of the home, the report noted.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the cause was listed as accidental.
THEFT
• A 17-year-old Goshen girl contacted Goshen police at 10:26 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole several items from out of her vehicle while it was parked near the 200 block of South Sixth Street in Goshen early Monday morning.
• Goshen police were contacted at 3:13 p.m. Monday regarding a Sept. 23 shoplifting incident that occurred at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, Goshen.
• Katherine Hendrickson, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 4:02 p.m. Monday to report that her cellphone was stolen from out of her vehicle while it was parked in the 1100 block of East Reynolds Street in Goshen.
• Paul Cataldo contacted Elkhart County deputies at 7:39 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered his unlocked vehicle and stole approximately $20 while it was parked at 1923 Kulp Ave., Elkhart, between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
• Rocky France contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:40 a.m. Monday to report that someone broke into a trailer and stole approximately $10,000 worth of tools while it was parked at 51998 C.R. 15, Elkhart, between 2 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARY
• A representative of Royal Motors, 14441 U.S. 20, Middlebury, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:30 a.m. Monday to report that someone entered the company’s warehouse by unknown means and stole four Fuel wheels, four Thunder Mud Train MX tires, four Ford Chrome Stock wheels, four Cooper Discovery AT3 tires and a 2019 Massey-Ferguson tractor sometime between 5 p.m. Friday and 7:45 a.m. Monday.
• Justin Zehr, 53179 Ptarmigan Court, Elkhart, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:37 p.m. Sunday to report that his home was burglarized and numerous items stolen sometime between April 23 and Aug. 19.
FRAUD
• Goshen police were contacted early Tuesday morning regarding three incidents of forgery occurring at two different Interra Credit Union branches in Goshen.
• A representative of Yoder’s Motors Inc., 69097 C.R. 127, New Paris, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 1:21 p.m. Friday to report that fraud occurred between 8 a.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday.
• Jessica Kuhnle, Granger, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 9:06 p.m. Sunday to report that fraud occurred between 7 a.m. Saturday and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Eleazar Villalba contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:04 a.m. Saturday to report that someone broke into her vehicle while it was parked at 29800 Roscommon Drive, Elkhart, sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 6:30 a.m. Saturday.