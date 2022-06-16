The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an apparent fatal double shooting Thursday.
“Today at approximately 12:15 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call regarding a deceased male and female located in a residence in the 1300 block of W. Franklin St.,” an EPD news release stated. “Elkhart Police Department officers and the Elkhart Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, and arrived shortly thereafter. An adult male and adult female were located in the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). They were both pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol. As of Thursday afternoon, the names of the deceased individuals were being withheld pending family notification. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is believed to be no immediate danger to the public, the release added.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation can call the unit at 574-295-2825.
STRUCTURE FIRE
The Turkey Creek Fire Territory responded to a report of a structure fire by a passerby at 6028 E. Searfoss Dr. in Syracuse at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“The first firefighter arrived on scene at 1:31 p.m. and everyone was reported to be outside of the structure,” a news release stated. “It was reported that one occupant had been inside of the structure at the time of the fire and had been evacuated from the structure by nearby family members prior to fire department arrival with no injury reported.”
The structure belongs to Robert and Paula Searfoss. The structure, as well as a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and a 2007 Jeep Liberty that were in the garage at the time of the fire, were a total loss. A nearby 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 belonging to the homeowner, as well as another nearby structure owned by Deborah Grothaus at 6048 E. Searfoss Dr. were damaged due to radiant heat from the fire. Damages are estimated at up to $300,000 as a result of the fire, the release added.
The Turkey Creek Fire Territory was assisted at the scene with additional manpower and equipment by the Tippecanoe Township Fire Territory, the Benton Township Fire Department, the Milford Fire Department and the Syracuse Police Department.
Bystanders at the scene assisted the firefighters with water and the American Red Cross was called in to assist firefighters with water at the scene due to the extreme heat conditions
One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and transported to the hospital. The firefighter was released from the hospital later in the evening. There were no other injuries reported at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
GUNFIRE REPORTED
A residence was damaged by gunfire late Wednesday evening in Goshen.
According to the Goshen Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of sounds of gunfire in the area.
Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a residence at 505 N. Seventh St. with multiple bullet holes in the exterior.
All occupants inside the residence were accounted for following the incident and no injuries were reported, police said.
A report was taken to document the incident.
ARRESTS
• Korey Kaczmarek, 26, 10412 Cornflower Drive, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of paraphernalia after deputies were notified of a man who was slumped over and unresponsive in a vehicle on the east side of the parking lot at Walmart, 30830 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, at 3:41 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail after being treated at the scene and medically released by Cleveland EMS.
• Nathaniel Hills, 31, 27492 C.R. 4, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of invasion of privacy while at his residence after deputies were notified that Hills had allegedly violated a no contact order. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Daniel Ostrander, an employee of Crane Composites, contacted Goshen police at 11:29 a.m. Wednesday to report that he was involved in a crash at the intersection of Lincolnway East and Kercher Road while driving a company truck. The driver of the other vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
• Bryant Gonzalez, Elkhart, contacted Goshen police at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday to report that he backed into an unoccupied vehicle while in the private parking lot of Forest River, 2012 Century Drive. Gonzalez stated that he was able to make contact with the vehicle’s owner, though the owner left the property moments later without exchanging information and prior to police arrival.
• Carmen Posey contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to report that a trailer parked at 51177 C.R. 109, Elkhart, was struck and damaged by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene without exchanging information or reporting the incident.
THEFTS
• Maricela Salazar, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 2:09 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 201 N. Main St., started the vehicle, and while attempting to steal the vehicle backed it into another vehicle parked unattended in the same area, causing damage to both vehicles. The suspect then exited Salazar’s vehicle and fled the scene without reporting the incident.
• Goshen police were contacted at 3:55 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shoplifting incident that occurred at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.
• Steve Hiem, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:39 a.m. Thursday to report that someone stole his vehicle and stole several items from out of his mother’s vehicle while both vehicle’s were parked at 110 Island View Drive. During the investigation, police reportedly learned that a credit card stolen during the incident had been used in Elkhart.
• Bobbi Covey contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday to report that her Buick Lacrosse was stolen while parked at 51350 North Shore Drive, Elkhart, May 23. The stolen vehicle was later located at the intersection of Chapel Hill Street and Calvin Center Road in Cassopolis, Michigan.
BURGLARIES
• Mitchell Horn contacted Elkhart County deputies at 6:05 p.m. Wednesday to report that $3,000 worth of items were stolen from the Waypoint Community Church, 56893 C.R. 29, Goshen, sometime between 2 p.m. Sunday and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
• James Nobles contacted Elkhart County deputies Wednesday to report that someone burglarized three storage units located at 29966 Old U.S. 20, Elkhart, sometime between 1 and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
• Anthony Snook contacted Elkhart County deputies at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday to report that fraud occurred at 26145 C.R. 4, Elkhart, sometime between 8 and 10:36 a.m. June 10.
ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING
• Jessica Yeazel contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday to report that her husband, Elton Yeazel, accidentally shot himself while at 61137 C.R. 13, Goshen.
AWOL
• An employee of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday to report that Terry Bancroft, 38, Osceola, failed to return to custody at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and is now considered absent without leave.