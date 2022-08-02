GOSHEN — An Elkhart County deputy was struck by a vehicle and injured during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Elkhart County Sheriff’s Deputy Gabriel Green, 22, made a traffic stop in the eastbound lanes of C.R. 38, east of C.R. 21, near Goshen, at 3:35 a.m. Tuesday.
According to Goshen police, Jose Brito Rodriguez was travelling west near the 19000 block of C.R. 38 (Kercher Road). He approached Green's traffic stop.
Green told officers he looked when he exited his patrol vehicle, checking behind his vehicle to ensure he was safe to approach the vehicle due to early morning rush hour traffic, the report reads. Green said he didn’t see any vehicles heading east so he approached his traffic stop.
Rodriguez’s 2020 Chevrolet Traverse collided with the officer causing injury to the officer’s left leg and damage to the front passenger side bumper of the car, the report reads. Green’s in-car video confirmed the incident, Goshen police reported.
Rodriguez was taken to Goshen Hospital blood draw after submitting to a chemical test. Green was taken to Goshen Hospital, where it was determined he had a fracture to his ankle.
CRASHES
• A crash sent one man to the hospital for injuries Monday night.
Daniel Rocha, 32, Elkhart, told Goshen city officers he was traveling south on South Main Street in his 2001 Subaru Legacy waiting in the right lane for traffic to clear so he could turn left into the CVS entrance. According to a Goshen police report, Rocha said another vehicle opposite him waved him on so Rocha turned left, but a 2011 Kia Soul driven by Cassandra Gutierrez, 21, of Elkhart was also turning right from the northbound lane and the vehicles struck at a right angle.
Gutierrez was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
THEFT
• Goshen city police received a call at 11:54 a.m. Monday claiming that several items had been stolen from vendors at Goshen Antique Mall, 107 S. Main St.
• Carlos Orellana Ramirez reported to Goshen city police the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was parked in the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive North at 4:40 p.m. Monday.
• Marina Cervantes was arrested at Wal-Mart, 4024 Elkhart Road, by Goshen city police after the department received a call in reference to theft.
• Sacajawea Irving reported to Elkhart city police a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred in the 1500 block of Birch Drive between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday.
• Henry Gomez reported to Elkhart city police a theft from a motor vehicle that occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 4:40 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Birch Drive
• Jalen Austin Cornell Pigee reported to Elkhart city police the theft of a firearm from Fazoli’s, 1248 N. Nappanee St., between 2:35 p.m. and 8:24 p.m. Monday
FRAUD
• Rose Garberick reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. July 29 being the victim of fraudulent activity in the 50000 block of C.R. 29.
• Bryce Frankenberger and Lina Blosser reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1 p.m. July 28 and 12:50 p.m. Sunday being victims of fraud in the 20000 block of C.R. 16.
• Amanda Davis reported to Elkhart city police being the victim of credit card fraud in the 700 block of McDonald Street at 6:40 a.m. Monday.
ARRESTED
• Charles Scarborough-Wimmer, 28, 109 Hollaway Court, Apt. A, Goshen, is accused of breaking into an industrial building at 67208 C.R. 28, Goshen, and resisting law enforcement when taken into custody by Elkhart County deputies at 9:01 p.m. Monday. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
IDENTITY THEFT
• Yahaira Velez Marrero reported to Goshen city police at 9:23 a.m. Monday her personal information was being used by someone else in the 60000 block of C.R. 17.
ARSON
• Family Dollar, 1522 Cassopolis St., Elkhart, reported to Elkhart city police an arson that occurred around midnight Monday.
BURGLARY
• David Cerros reported to Elkhart city police that a burglary occurred in at a storage unit in the 2000 block of Cassopolis Street between 7:20 p.m. July 6 and 4:13 p.m. Monday
AWOL
• Paul Bourque failed to return to lawful custody at 8:30 a.m. July 28 at Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, and was considered absent without leave on July 29.