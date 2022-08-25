A 16-unit apartment complex was damaged by fire Wednesday in Elkhart.
According to an Elkhart Fire Department report, fire crews were dispatched to an apartment complex at 1806 Visscher Drive, Elkhart, to investigate a report of a possible structure fire.
While en route to the apartment complex, crews were advised to look out for a second story balcony fire. Upon arrival, fire crews extinguished any active fire and checked for extension into the building, the report noted.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 6:30 p.m., and damage to the building was projected at about $10,000.
No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported during the incident, and no residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
ARRESTS
• Dajion Payne, 30, 518 S. Sixth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while at his home at 4:49 p.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• A 17-year-old Goshen teen was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of disorderly conduct-fighting while at Goshen High School at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The teen was transported to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center where they were booked and later released to a parent.
• Clint Bretthauer, 49, 276 Brookside Manor, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of residential entry after officers were dispatched to the 61000 block of C.R. 17, Goshen, at 5:55 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of someone breaking into a residence after having been evicted from the residence. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Braidon Willard, 20, 26195 Leland Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of interference in the reporting of a crime, intimidation and domestic battery in the presence of a child while at his home at 1 a.m. Wednesday. He was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
• Nikole Schoonover, 27, 612 S. Third St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on charges of assisting a criminal by hindering the apprehension of someone with felony arrest warrants and resisting law enforcement while at 23525 C.R. 45, Goshen, at 7 p.m. Wednesday. She was transported to the Elkhart County jail.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Anthony Schrader, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 10:05 a.m. Wednesday to report that his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, Goshen. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information.
THEFTS
• Ron Davidhizar, 503 N. Fifth St., Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 8:09 a.m. Wednesday to report that someone stole his Borden trash can.
• Casey Myers, Albion, contacted Goshen police at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday to report the theft of a Menards rebate check that took place in Goshen.
• Shaunel Jacobs, Bristol, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:55 a.m. Monday to report that someone stole her iPhone sometime between 11 a.m. Aug. 17 and 7 a.m. Aug. 18.
• Vanessa Cortes Aguilar contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday to report that her black 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan was stolen while parked at 25014 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
• Eric VanDiepenbos contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone stole his vehicle’s tires while it was parked at 68254 N. Main St., New Paris, sometime between 5 p.m. Monday and 7:40 a.m. Tuesday.
• Laura Runyan contacted Elkhart County deputies at 5:24 p.m. Monday to report that someone stole various items from a property at 68247 Ind. 15, New Paris, sometime between noon July 30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Lamarco Beard contacted Elkhart County deputies at 12:49 a.m. Thursday to report that two Black males robbed him and struck him while armed with a deadly weapon while in the parking lot of 52077 Brookstream Circle, Elkhart. He noted that the men stole items worth approximately $5,500.
BURGLARIES
• Tomas Huerta Trinidad contacted Elkhart County deputies at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday to report that someone broke into his home in the 59000 block of Dunshane Ave., Elkhart, and stole a lawnmower and two nail guns sometime between 4 a.m. and 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mamie Diaz, Goshen, contacted Goshen police at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday to report that her granddaughter’s cellphone was damaged while at 925 Greene Road, Goshen.
• Domingo Aristides Brandt Leal contacted Elkhart County deputies at 11:19 a.m. Tuesday to report that someone damaged his vehicle while it was parked at 548 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, sometime between midnight Aug. 3 and 10 a.m. Aug. 4.
AWOL
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, contacted Elkhart County deputies at 3:36 p.m. Monday to report that Kevin Simons, 56, Syracuse, failed to return to custody at 3:33 p.m. Aug. 19 and is now considered absent without leave.