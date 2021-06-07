Eight people were injured in a three-vehicle collision at 12:07 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart County.
According to Elkhart County police, Samantha Winslow, 44, Nappanee, was driving her vehicle north on C.R. 15, just north of the Ind. 119 intersection, when she attempted to pass a slow-moving horse-drawn buggy. Police reported that as Winslow was passing the buggy, she collided head-on with a second vehicle heading south on C.R. 15 at an excessive speed, causing the second vehicle to exit the road to the west and overturn. Police noted that the force of the collision also caused Winslow’s vehicle to push the buggy off the east side of the roadway where it overturned. Winslow suffered foot and chest pain as a result of the collision. Two passengers in Winslow’s vehicle, Gwen Winslow, 13, and Taylor Winslow, 18, were also injured, with Gwen complaining of head and stomach pain and Taylor of a head laceration. Winslow and the injured passengers were transported to Goshen Hospital via ambulance for treatment. The driver of the second vehicle, Keller Dittman, 16, Wakarusa, suffered a head injury and was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the buggy, Leander Martin, 28, Goshen, suffered a head injury. Three passengers in the buggy were also injured, with Conrad Martin, 5, suffering a head laceration, Nathaniel Martin, 3, had a facial injury, and Emma Martin, 26, had a laceration to her right wrist. Martin and the injured passengers were transported to Elkhart General Hospital via ambulance for treatment.
Winslow was cited for unsafe passing and child restraint violations, while Dittman was cited for excessive speed and a seatbelt violation.
ARREST REPORTS
• William Sierra, 53, 1103 S. Ninth St., Apt. C, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Eighth Street and East Plymouth Avenue at 4:51 p.m. Sunday. Sierra was transported to Goshen Hospital following the crash where he was medically cleared. He was then booked into the county jail.
• Angelica Diaz, 26, Ligonier, was arrested by Elkhart County police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near 20419 C.R. 38, Goshen, at 6:53 p.m. Friday. She was booked into the county jail.
• Michael Norton, 32, 603 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police on charges of driving while a habitual traffic violator and possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a report of a man slumped over in the driver’s seat of a black Toyota near the intersection of Old C.R. 17 and Ind. 119 at 7:57 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Diane Gangwer, 1525 Greencroft Drive, Goshen, told Goshen police she discovered someone had stolen her electric tricycle from her property at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Jerry Nolte, Goshen, told Goshen police he accidentally dropped cash while at Kroger, 209 Chicago Ave., at 1:46 p.m. Sunday and someone took it before he could retrieve it.
• Joseph Vaness, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered his grill and lawn mower had been stolen from his yard at 8:39 p.m. Sunday.
• Gregory Thomas, 53121 Pine Brook Drive, Bristol, told Elkhart County police he discovered someone had stolen his wallet sometime between 9:28 a.m. May 30 and 9:28 a.m. June 2.
• Juan Cortez, 186 Broadmore Estates, Goshen, told Elkhart County police he discovered an air compressor that had been sitting beside a shed on the property had been stolen sometime between 7 p.m. June 2 and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORTS
• Charles Schueneman, Goshen, told Goshen police he discovered someone had punctured his vehicle’s tires while it was parked at 627 N. Main St. sometime between 10 p.m. Sunday and 3:30 a.m. Monday.
AWOL REPORTS
• A representative of Elkhart County Work Release, 201 N. Cottage Ave., Goshen, filed a report with Elkhart County police at 2:34 p.m. Thursday indicating that Chase Badgerow, 23, Elkhart, failed to return to custody at the center at 12:27 a.m. Thursday and is now considered away without leave.
Also, a representative of Elkhart County Work Release filed a report with Elkhart County police at 3:55 p.m. Thursday indicating that Joshua Reason, 36, Osceola, failed to return to custody at the center at 3:31 a.m. Thursday and is now considered away without leave.
