A driver stopped for multiple traffic violations Saturday was arrested by Goshen police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Burnie Crew Jr., 38, of Edwardsburg, Michigan, was stopped in the 900 block of North Greene Road around 6:27 p.m. for four traffic violations, according to a police report. Crew was found to be operating a vehicle while intoxicated and submitted to a certified chemical test and gave a valid result of .105% BrAC, the report stated.
He was also found to have a suspended driver’s license. Crew was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail, police reported.
ARREST REPORTS
• Austin Childress, 26, of Bristol, was arrested by Goshen police around 10:15 p.m. Saturday on a traffic stop at the intersection of 1st and Wilkinson streets for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He was released with a pending court date.
• Barbara Havens, 65, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft while at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, at 4:36 p.m. Friday. She was released pending a court date.
• Jonathan Santos Ortiz, 35, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at the intersection of Ind. 15 and C.R. 23 at 6:43 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
• Jesus Garcia, 42, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of domestic battery while in the 700 block of College Ave. at 11:24 p.m. Friday. He was booked into the county jail.
THEFT REPORTS
• Kelly J. Chupp, 54, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 10:17 p.m. Saturday that the front applique grille of her vehicle was taken in the 500 Block of Alfalfa Street sometime between Sept. 15 and 10:19 p.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police were dispatched to Tractor Supply Co., 2323 Lincolnway East, around 4 p.m. Saturday in reference to a theft that had occurred.
• An employee of Quality Inn and Suites, 1930 Lincolnway East, Goshen, told Goshen police a guest checked in on Thursday and then left before paying for the room.
• Irene Elliot, Elkhart, told Goshen police someone stole her debit card while she was as at 111 W. Jefferson St. sometime during the month of July.
• Sherry Grimm, Goshen, told Goshen police her iPhone 11 was stolen while she was shopping at Goodwill, 1905 Lincolnway East, on Sunday.
BARKING DOG COMPLAINT
A Goshen police officer was dispatched to 506 Waneta Dr., Goshen, around 9:05 a.m. and again at 11:25 p.m. Saturday in reference to a barking dog complaint. This is an ongoing problem, according to a police report, and a local ordinance citation was issued and forwarded to Goshen City Court.
FRAUD
• Roberta Knopfer, 70, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:05 a.m. Saturday a phone scam resulting in unauthorized charges to her credit card.
• Alice Moy, 68, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 1:50 p.m. Saturday a phone scam resulting in the loss of monetary funds.
BURGLARY
• Arlette Gallegos, 30, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police just before noon Saturday that an unknown subject broke her garage window and stole multiple items.
• Jerry Stoltzfus, 72, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 2:30 p.m. Saturday that items were stolen from the Eighth Street Mennonite Church.
VERBAL ALTERCATION
Goshen Police were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to a physical altercation in the 200 block of East Clinton Street. Officers later learned the altercation was only verbal, with one party leaving prior to police arrival, according to a police report.
CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS WITH A VEHICLE
Jesse Estes, 36, of Goshen, reported a case of criminal recklessness by an unknown vehicle that attempted to run him over near the intersection of North Main and Middlebury streets in Goshen around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Estes did not sustain an injuries, according to a police report.
