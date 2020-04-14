Two people could face drug charges following a traffic stop Monday night south of Benton.
Elkhart County police allege a 42-year-old man was found in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the stop at C.R. 46 and C.R. 33 around 8:30 p.m. A 37-year-old woman in the vehicle was also allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Police forwarded the charges to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office for review.
ARRESTS
• Dennis Scherer, 38, 59422 C.R. 13, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 4:30 p.m. Monday. Scherer was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Roberto Hernandez Torres, 18, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of battery to officers and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a situation at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
BURGLARY
Mervin Chupp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone broke into his garage, 190 The Willows, by kicking in the garage door around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday counterfeit money was used to purchase items from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, on March 31.
THEFTS
• Staff at Walgreens reported to Goshen police two females stole alcoholic beverages from the store, 1755 Lincolnway East, around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
• Bronson Meadows, South Bend, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen in the 400 block of East Street around 3:15 p.m. Monday. The vehicle was later located, police said in a report.
HIT-AND-RUN
JP Zamora Garcia, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked near his home, 2725 Evergreen Lane. Zamora Garcia told police he had parked his vehicle around 4 p.m. Friday, but didn’t notice the damage until around 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.