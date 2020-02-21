Two motorists broke multiple bones, and a third driver was injured Thursday night in a three-vehicle crash near Elkhart.
An SUV driven by Esperanza Arias, of Elkhart, crossed the center line of Old U.S. 33 and collided with an oncoming SUV driven by Kevin Piercy, of Osceola, near C.R. 1 around 11:40 p.m. A tire came off Piercy’s vehicle and was then struck by an SUV driven by Kristen Deal, of Mishawaka, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Arias and Piercy had to be freed from their vehicles by medics. Arias was taken to Memorial Hospital of South Bend to receive treatment for leg injuries and a broken hip. Piercy was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a broken leg and broken bones in his foot and face, police said.
Deal transported herself to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
STUDENT ALLEGEDLY PULLED KNIFE
Marci Brubaker, principal of Jimtown Intermediate School, reported to Elkhart County police Wednesday a student brought a knife and threatened other students at the school, 58703 C.R. 3, during the school day Tuesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Bailey Baer, a Dairy Queen employee, reported to Goshen police a counterfeit $20 bill was used as the restaurant, 723 W. Pike St., around 11 p.m. Thursday.
THEFT
Orbra Bliss, of Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Thursday his wallet was stolen from the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, after he left it in a shopping cart.
BURGLARIES
• Charles Henderson reported to Elkhart County police Thursday a male suspect stole four tires from RC Trailers, 51790 C.R. 39, after cutting through a fence on the property sometime between 12:20 a.m. and 2:50 a.m. Tuesday.
• Cynthia Thomas, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday her storage unit at Spacemaker Self Storage, 3031 Peddler’s Village Road, was burglarized sometime last week.
BATTERY
An employee at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police she was punched in the nose by a resident of the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 1 p.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Gordon Buller, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash at West Wilden Avenue and North Main Street around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The driver of one of the vehicles involved fled the scene. No injuries were reported, police said.
TRESPASSING
Staff at Kroger issued a trespassing warning to a man at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Goshen police took a report.
FRAUD
Aracelia Manriquez, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday fraudulent activity on a utility account.
