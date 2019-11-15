Four people went to the hospital, and both drivers were cited, following a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Thursday.
A car driven by Maria Hernandez Diaz, 43, Goshen, collided with a car driven by Scott Pestow, 33, Goshen, at the intersection of Elkhart and North Greene roads around 3:20 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Hernandez Diaz and two children in her car, aged 9 and 7, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries. Pestow was also taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, police said.
Meanwhile, police cited Hernandez Diaz on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. Pestow was also cited for disregarding a traffic signal, the report shows.
ARREST
Bruce Davis, 28, 507 ½ Dewey Ave., Goshen, was arrested on a warrant out of Elkhart and jailed after Goshen police went to his home, 412 N. Seventh St., around 10:10 a.m. Thursday. During the investigation, police said a counterfeiting case was also opened.
TRESPASSING
Marquis Rowe, 26, Elkhart, was issued a trespassing warning after police responded to a report of a person panhandling at Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Doug Stuckey, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from Miller’s Building Supply Inc., 1819 E. Monroe St., around 11 a.m. Thursday.
• Tina Easley, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a mobile phone from a home, 314 W. Oakridge Ave., around 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Joseph Schackart reported to Elkhart County police a copper ground link was stolen from a bucket truck at a construction site, 64000 C.R. 21, near Goshen around 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
• Derek Corrighan reported to Elkhart County police Thursday his 1976 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen from the area of C.R. 4 west of Ind. 13 near Middlebury sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
• Roelif Badertscher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his mobile phone was stolen from his home, 1121 S. Ninth St., Sunday.
BURGLARY
Todd Hall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his detached garage at 2401 W. Wilden Ave. around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Goshen police responded to a vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Madison Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, police learned the driver of a third vehicle had fled without exchanging information.
FRAUD
• Angel Morales, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of fraud via email and the internet around 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Tina Pike, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a phone scam around 10 a.m. Thursday.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
Misty Overholser, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a vehicle was blocking the driveway to her home, 25634 C.R. 30, around 7 a.m. Thursday. Police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen in Elkhart, and it was recovered.
