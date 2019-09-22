A Goshen man and an Elkhart teenager were arrested on traffic, fleeing and gun charges following a pursuit Saturday night.
Goshen police reported the pursuit began after they went to the Meijer gas station, 4522 Elkhart Road, on a report that a stolen vehicle might be in that area. Police said they located the vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop in the parking lot but the driver, who they reported was Ladrew Taylor, 26, 1618 William Henry Lane, Goshen, fled and led police on a high-speed pursuit through Elkhart County and back into Goshen.
Police said they later reported Taylor was arrested on charges of resisting arrest in a vehicle, reckless driving, driving while his license was suspended and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Police also arrested a 16-year-old juvenile from Elkhart on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of a concealed handgun without a permit and obliterating identification marks on a handgun. The juvenile was taken to the juvenile detention facility and Taylor was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
Police did not say if the arrests occurred at the end of the pursuit or later.
ARRESTS
• Santiago Hernandez, 29, 100 Roxbury Park, Goshen, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation when Goshen police went to the address at 5:08 p.m. Sunday.
Police said a woman sustained injuries in the incident but declined medical treatment.
Hernandez was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Conner Ellis, 22, 17899 C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at Main and Pike streets at 6:34 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Ellis was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Amanda Stone, 37, 435 Westwood Road, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 9:14 a.m. Saturday. The arrest occurred at College Avenue and Lincolnway East, according to Goshen police.
Stone was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Christopher Allen, 46, 1004 Evans St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police Saturday at 8:54 a.m. on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the arrest was made after a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Main Street. Allen was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• Mario Mayorga Jaquez, 27, 503 Noelwood Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 12:23 a.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Reith Boulevard. Jaquez was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Carl D. Jackson, 45, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 9:48 p.m. Friday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection Reynolds and South 11th streets. Jackson was incarcerated at the Elkhart County Jail.
• Gabriela Alfonzo de Vasquez, 51, 109 S. Eighth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:23 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop near the intersection of Bashor and Greene roads. Alfonzo de Vasquez was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Leslie Contreras, 23, 700 Oakdale Drive, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police around 2:25 a.m. Saturday on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following at traffic stop near the intersection of Lincoln and Indiana avenues. Contreras was incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
• Anthony Thomas-Meadows, 18, 414 E. Reynolds St., was arrested by Goshen police on charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct at 3 p.m. at South Eighth and Madison streets.
Thomas-Meadows was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Bradley Reid reported to Goshen police Saturday his van was stolen from 913 S. 13th St. sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.
• Michael Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his unlocked vehicle, located in the 400 block of Pringle Drive, around 9:21 a.m. Friday.
• Jorgen Villatoro, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of his mo-ped, located in the 300 block of Stone Drive, around 9:41 a.m. Friday.
• Regina Snider, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the possible theft of her garbage container, located in the 2200 block of Homeacres Drive, around 12:28 p.m. Friday.
• John Cybulski, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle, located in the 1800 block of Clinton Street, around 1:49 p.m. Friday.
• Robert Flynn, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen while it was at Goshen Brewing Company, 315 W. Washington St., around 7:57 p.m. Friday.
• Mary L. Evans, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft of property in the 500 block of Mercer Ave. around 12:54 p.m. Thursday.
BURGLARY
Jeffrey Aistrop, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the burglary of his home, located in the 1700 block of Roc Lane, and theft of belongings around 4:23 p.m. Friday.
DOG BITE
Goshen police responded to the 200 block of High Park Avenue around 10:27 p.m. Friday in reference to a dog bite. Jorge Ibarra, Goshen, was reportedly bitten on his left calf and ankle by an unidentified pitbull while running outside. Ibarra sustained two minor lacerations on his left leg and was seeking medical attention at the scene, the report shows.
CRASHES
• A four-vehicle crash injured one person Friday afternoon in Goshen.
According to a report, a 1994 Dodge Dakota driven by Trenton Thornburg, North Webster, was traveling northwest in the 3700 block of Elkhart Road around 2:45 p.m. Thornburg told police a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by Rene Rodriguez, Warsaw, braked abruptly and he did not have time to react and his vehicle collided with the truck.
Rodriguez’s truck then struck the rear of a 2018 Chrysler 300 driven by Toby Jones, Elkhart, whose vehicle then struck the rear of a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Kim Brinegar, Lampasas, Texas.
According to a witness, Thornburg’s vehicle was the only vehicle not stopped in traffic when the crash occurred.
Rodriguez complained of head pain and said his head had struck the back window of his truck. He was evaluated by medics at the scene and released.
Brinegar complained of left arm pain and was also evaluated by medics at the scene. She transported herself to the hospital for further evaluation.
• Jovany Benitez Juarez, reported to Goshen police that at 11:08 a.m. Saturday, he was involved in a crash in the 100 block of Second Street and the other driver left the scene without stopping. Police said a juvenile male in the Juarez vehicle may have suffered an arm injury, but medical attention was declined.
• Elkhart County police report Jose Zacarias Briseno, 19, Goshen, was injured, then arrested, Sunday at 2:53 a.m. Police said he was driving a Cadillac ATS west on C.R. 50 at Ind. 13 when a deer entered the road and was struck by the Cadillac.
Zacaria Briseno was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment of neck and leg pain, according to the police report. He was then arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.
FAKE MONEY
Goshen police were called to Speedway, 1906 Linconlway East, where the store’s staff found a counterfeit $20 bill.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing notice to a teenager Saturday at 2:14 p.m. Police said they were called to Family Dollar, 1907 Elkhart Road and then to Kroger’s, 209 Chicago Ave., on reports the teen was causing problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.