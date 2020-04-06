A Goshen man was injured when he crashed his motorcycle north of the city Monday afternoon.
Randy Woods lost control of the motorcycle he was driving at a curve on Ind. 15 near C.R. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Woods was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for a fractured collar bone, police said.
He was also cited for unsafe speed approaching a curve.
ARREST
Richard Slayton Jr., 49, 1904 W. Clinton Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after police investigated a suspicious man in the parking lot of Tiki Tan, 905 Linway Drive, around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Slayton was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
DOG BITE
Holly Osmant, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a neighbor’s dog attacked her and her dog at Brookside Manor, 61180 C.R. 17, around 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Garner said the dog scratched her stomach and bit her leg, but she and her pet did not require medical treatment, according to a police report.
HIT-AND-RUN
Laquacia Garner reported to Elkhart County police a car collided with her vehicle and then left the scene at C.R. 113 and C.R. 28 near Goshen around 9:20 a.m. Saturday.
POTENTIAL KIDNAPPING
Elkhart County police responded to a call about a potential kidnapping in the area of Sunnyfield Drive and C.R. 5 in Elkhart around 12:30 a.m. Friday. Witnesses reported seeing a woman being shoved into a silver SUV, a police report shows.
THEFTS
• Marlena Clements, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her bicycle was stolen from a house, 603 N. Seventh St., around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
• Alma Cruz, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the license plate was stolen from her vehicle while it was parked at a house, 1825 Tiffany Court, around 7 p.m. Sunday.
DRUG POSSESSION
Elkhart County police are investigating a situation in which a person was allegedly found in possession of a counterfeited controlled substance and a lighter in the jail, 26861 C.R. 26, around 4:20 p.m. Saturday.
