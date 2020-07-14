A New Paris man was cited several times following a crash Monday that injured him and another driver near Goshen.
Jordan Eppard, New Paris, was driving an SUV when he ran a stop sign on C.R. 15 at C.R. 38 and struck an SUV driven by Denise Gautsche, Goshen, around 12:15 p.m. The crash caused Gautsche’s SUV to roll over, while Eppard’s vehicle struck a tree near the intersection, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Gautsche and Eppard were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder and arm pain, police said.
Police also cited Eppard for disregarding a stop sign, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
SUSPICIOUS ITEM
Staff at Keystone RV reported to Goshen police suspicious packaging was found inside a shipping container at the company, 2642 Hackberry Drive, around 10:50 a.m. Monday.
BURGLARIES
• Goshen police responded to a burglary at a house, 921 E. Lincoln Ave., around 2:15 p.m. Monday. The suspects fled before police arrived at the scene, a report shows.
• Kya Riddle, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her house at 929 Georgia Road was burglarized in June.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Gage Riegsecker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person damaged his vehicle and harassed him at East Madison and Eighth streets around 5:10 a.m. Monday.
CRASH
A car driven by Luis Gomez, Elkhart, crossed the center line of C.R. 10 and collided head-on with an SUV driven by Douglas Sagarsee, Elkhart, near C.R. 15 around 5 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Sagarsee was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Gomez did not report any injuries. Police cited him for driving left of the center line and speeding.
ARREST
Heather Bohm, 36, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 13 and 14th Street around 6:35 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Michelle Shelly, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a sign was stolen from her front yard, 605 N. Greene Road, sometime early Monday morning.
• Foua Tofiga reported to Elkhart County police his keys and mobile phone were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked at Speedway, 18541 U.S. 20, near Bristol around 12:30 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred July 4.
FRAUD
Wallace Brown, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between July 8 and July 9.
