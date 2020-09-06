Two people were checked at a hospital following a vehicle crash near Goshen Friday morning.
Kayla Cissell, Goshen, crashed the car she was driving when Elkhart County police said she failed to stop at a stop sign at C.R. 20 and C.R. 31, crossed the T-intersection and into a yard around 8:15 a.m.
Cissell told police she was blinded by sunlight and didn’t see the bend in the road at the intersection, according to a news release.
She and a passenger, Elizabeth Cissell, refused an ambulance, but were taken to a local hospital to be checked for injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Jon Lackey, 51, Etna Green, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Third Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Lackey was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Victor Carbajal Hernandez, 41, 1524 S. Main St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 5:05 p.m. Saturday. Carbajal Hernandez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Patrick Jarrell, 48, Canutillo, Texas, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Bashor and Post roads around 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
• Kevin Menjivar, 27, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation after police responded to an incident in the 100 block of West Jackson Street around 8:35 p.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
• Eduardo Garcia Altamirano, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his apartment was burglarized and vandalized at 914 N. Sixth St. around 8:10 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Felisa Reyes, Goshen, reported to Gohsen police her tricycle was stolen from a home, 513 S. Seventh St., around 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Ashton Pines Apartment Homes reported to Goshen police checks and money orders were possibly stolen from the office’s drop box, 4353 Balsam Fir Lane, around 2:25 p.m. Friday.
• Christopher Nettrouer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of cash from a home, 633 N. Main St., around 12:55 p.m. Friday.
• Carolyn Miller, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen as she shopped at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 8:10 a.m. Friday.
• Brian Kilmer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday a theft that occurred in the 1700 block of Wildwood Court on Dec. 15, 2019.
VEHICLE ISSUE/CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Breanna Foss, Illinois, reported to Goshen police Saturday her vehicle may have been tampered with while it was parked in the city.
• Emanuel Favila, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged at a home, 306 S. Wheatland Drive, around 10:50 p.m. Friday.
• Carmen Aguilar De Barba, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her vehicle’s tires were slashed while it was parked at MasterBrand Cabinets, 1002 Eisenhower Drive N., around 10:35 p.m. Friday.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Dollar General reported to Goshen police a counterfeit bill was used in a purchase at the store, 1075 N. Main St., around 3:05 p.m. Saturday.
FRAUD
Jesus Juarez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police he was scammed around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
