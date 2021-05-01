An Elkhart man faces multiple charges after he wrecked a vehicle near Bristol Thursday.
According to a report, Elkhart County police found a vehicle driven by Bryant Lamb, 27, 25106 Medford St., in a ditch along Ind. 15 north of C.R. 14 around 1 p.m. A 4-month-old child was also found in the vehicle with him, police said.
Lamb was arrested at the scene and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a synthetic drug, neglect of a dependent, false informing, driving without a license and driving with a suspended license the report shows.
ARRESTS
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of unauthorized entry after responding to a report that money was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at a home, 213 Crescent St., around 8:05 p.m. Thursday. The juvenile was placed in the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Tyler Boyd, 20, Dayton, Ohio, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash after police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash in the 700 block of East Kercher Road around 3:45 p.m. Thursday. Police investigated and found Boyd’s van at the Super 8 motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, a report shows.
• Emily Mcconnell, 19, 909 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Mcconnell was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Amanda Houghton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window was broken at a home, 111 Winchester Trail, around 12:35 a.m. Friday.
• Mario Mayorga-Jacquez reported to Elkhart County police his pickup truck was scratched with a fork while it was parked at a home, 548 Broadmore Estates, in Goshen around 4 p.m. Wednesday.
CRASHES
• Wesley Morgan, Elkhart, lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and crashed while turning from C.R. 10 onto C.R. 17 around 4:55 a.m. Thursday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Morgan was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for an injured leg, police said.
• Wayne Kuerth, Michigan, reported to Goshen police a crash that occurred at Lincoln Avenue and Third Street around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
THEFTS
• Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police a case of theft from the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 10 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at Lowe’s Home Improvement reported to Goshen police tools and outdoor power equipment were stolen from the store, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 3:05 p.m. Thursday.
• Staff at D&T RV Repair reported to Goshen police a recreational vehicle was stolen from a storage lot, 2719 Firethorn Drive, around 10:40 a.m. Thursday.
• Zenton Yobera, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday a mo-ped was stolen from the garage of his home, 812 College Ave., earlier in the week.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Joscilyn Ream, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police she was involved in a hit-and-run crash at 2482 E. Kercher Road around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
• Benjamin Funkhouser reported to Elkhart County police he was involved in a crash at Ind. 13 and C.R. 2 in Middlebury around 3:05 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the other vehicle drove from the scene after the crash, according to a report.
FRAUD
Adam Cramer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Thursday his accounts were hacked and identification information was stolen.
