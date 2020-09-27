An SUV driven by Skylor Piersall, Milford, crossed the center line of Ind. 15, left the highway and rolled over north of U.S. 6 around 6:55 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Piersall was checked at the scene by paramedics, but declined further medical attention, police said. She told officers she had just left work and fell asleep.
Police also cited her for driving left of center.
BATTERY
• Amber Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 7-year-old son was battered by a neighbor in the 2200 block of Liberty Court around 5:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Goshen police responded to a call about fights between juveniles and staff at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, around 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
THEFTS
• Mary Swonger, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Friday her identity was stolen and possibly used by someone to register to vote in California.
• A 16-year-old juvenile reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from 220 N. Main St. around 3:50 p.m. Saturday.
• Neil Detweiler, Goshen, reported a theft at 203 W. Wilden Ave. around 1 p.m. Saturday.
• Michelle Lambuth reported to Goshen police money was stolen from a house, 315 N. Ninth St., around 6:50 p.m. Friday.
• Staff at Montieth Tire reported to Goshen police a catalytic converter was cut off from a vehicle at the shop, 1021 N. Greene Road, sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning.
• Zaira Barbosa reported to Goshen police her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was working at 2424 Messick Drive around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
ARRESTS
• Belinda Maldonado, 33, 607 W. Franklin St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Berkey and South Winter avenues around 6:05 p.m. Saturday.
• Erik Sachs, 33, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery after police responded to an incident at Roxbury Park around 6:55 p.m. Friday.
• Dusty Edmonson, 29, LaGrange, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and identity deception, as well as for warrants, after police said he ran from officers who stopped him in the 2400 block of Ind. 3 near Mongo around 1 p.m. Friday.
Police said a K-9 officer brought Edmonson down shortly after he ran beyond a tree line, a news release shows. He was jailed after receiving medical treatment for a dog bite to his leg.
CRASHES
• Myron Hochstetler, Goshen, lost control of the car he was driving, left C.R. 30 and struck a tree near C.R. 37 around 12:10 a.m. Saturday, injuring him and two passengers, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Hochstetler and one of the passengers, Marcus Wingard, Topeka, were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries that included collapsed lungs, according to the release. Another passenger, Keith Yutzy, Topeka, was also taken to a hospital with injuries.
• A pickup truck driven by Kevin Miller, Shipshewana, ran a stop sign and collided with a car driven by Danielle Fox, Cromwell, at C.R. 52 and C.R. 29 near the south county line around 3 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Fox was flown to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for her injuries, police said.
Miller did not report any injuries. He was cited by police for disregarding a stop sign.
• John Herkenroder, Bristol, lost control of an off-road motorized bicycle he was riding, flipped over the handlebars and struck his head on the road on C.R. 23 near C.R. 14 around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Herkenroder was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive medical treatment, police said. He was also cited for operating an unregistered off-road vehicle on a highway.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Marilyn Cook, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a person drove through and damaged her yard, 1105 Sanders Ave., around 4:50 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Elizabeth Fischer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked in the lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4:25 p.m. Saturday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Lyle Rohrer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the door was forced open to his attached garage, 613 S. Ninth St., around 10:55 a.m. Saturday. Nothing was stolen.
FIRE
Elkhart firefighters extinguished a fire in the kitchen of an upstairs unit after responding to a call about heavy smoke in an apartment building at 422 State St. in Elkhart around 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Nobody was injured, but five people were displaced as a result of the fire, a news release shows. Residents whose apartments weren’t affected were allowed back in their homes after firefighters cleared the scene.
The incident was brought under control in about 15 minutes.
VEHICLE LOCATED
Goshen police had a moped towed after it was found and pulled from the Elkhart River near 102 Chicago Ave. around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
