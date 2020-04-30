A Michigan man apparently had a medical issue leading up to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in downtown Goshen.
A van driven by Devin Mills, Kalamazoo, crossed the intersection of Main and Madison streets, then collided with a pickup truck stopped on the other side around 5:15 p.m., according to a report by Goshen police.
When police arrived at the scene, Mills was having a seizure and being helped by two people, the report shows. He was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive medical treatment.
The driver of the pickup truck, Richard Meyer of Millersburg, told police he saw Mills shaking in his van shortly before the crash. Another witness reported a similar scenario, according to the report.
Meyer refused medical treatment at the scene, polcie said.
ARRESTS
• Keith Carter, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a call, then found him in the 100 block of Prospect Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday.
• Donald Phillips, 29, homeless, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police found he had a stolen phone at Best Western Inn, 900 Lincolnway East, around 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.
THEFTS
• Joshua Zillmer, Nappanee, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was stolen from a Lippert Components Inc. facility, 2703 College Ave., around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
• Jeremy Moon, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a theft from his vehicle while it was parked at a home, 1601 S. 16th St., sometime early Wednesday morning.
FRAUD
Jakelin Loera-Gonzalez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a case of fraud involving a company based in Wakarusa.
