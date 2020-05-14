An Elkhart man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday.
Kaleb Martinez lost control of the car he was driving on C.R. 13, Elkhart County police said in a news release. The vehicle then crossed the center line, went off the road and struck a mailbox and a utility pole south of River Lane Boulevard around 12:15 p.m.
Martinez was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a head laceration, police said.
ARRESTS
• Nayasha Jones, 24, 3340 Pleasant Plain, Elkhart, and Korea Meade, 24, 1031 Monroe St., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. The two allegedly stole about $601 worth of items from the store, a police report shows. Jones and Meade were released at the scene with citations to appear in court.
• Miguel Ramirez, 20, 400 Sherman St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana in the parking lot of Comfort Inn, 2309 Lincolnway East, around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. Ramirez was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Andrew Knox reported to Goshen police tools were stolen from a construction site, 925 Greene Road, around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday.
• Scott Flake, Middlebury, reported to Goshen police two catalytic converters were stolen from two vehicles at Eby Ford, 2714 Elkhart Road, around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Jeff Alexander, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police several tools were stolen from his pole barn, 51669 C.R. 33, sometime between 3 p.m. May 8 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
BURGLARIES
• Todd Taylor, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a break-in to his house, 124 Kousa Court, around 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• Connie Yoder, Goshen, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle during a break-in to her garage, 513 S. Sixth St., sometime between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
HIT-AND-RUN
Aimee Ambrose, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while parked in the 1100 block of West Wilkinson Street around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
A Goshen Parks and Recreation Department employee reported to Goshen police graffiti was found at Allan J. Kauffman Park, 212 Prospect Ave., around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to an intoxicated customer at the Super 8 motel, 2628 Lincolnway East, around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday.
FRAUD
Mirranda Shively, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Wednesday a credit card was opened in her name without her permission or consent.
