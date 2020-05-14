Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially this evening. A few storms may be severe. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.