A Goshen man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday night near Goshen.
Jose Teneria Ruiz lost control of the car he was driving, left U.S. 33 and struck a tree near C.R. 33 in Goshen around 7:50 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Teneria Ruiz was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said. Two passengers in the car did not report any injuries.
ARREST
Kyle Lasley, 25, 1205 W. Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Bashor roads around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. Lasley was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Jerzy Burton, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her 1999 Dodge Ram truck was stolen from 1375 Park 33 Blvd. sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Arnulfo Guevara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his moped was stolen from a house, 1625 S. Main St., sometime between Sunday night and early Monday morning.
• Dennis Chiddister reported to Elkhart County police Monday a 1983 ASM trailer was stolen from Elkhart Satellite Systems, 23663 U.S. 33, in Dunlap sometime after 5 p.m. Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Eric Dean, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:50 p.m. Monday.
• Robert Kauffman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle in the 500 block of Lincolnway East around 1:45 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle didn’t stop to exchange information, according to the report.
