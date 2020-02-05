A Ligonier man was injured in a two-vehicle crash north of Middlebury early Wednesday morning.
A car driven by Jonathon Bonilla, Ligonier, rear-ended an SUV driven by Richard Hayward, Bristol, on Ind. 120 east of Ind. 13 around 4:40 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bonilla was treated at the scene for head pain, police said. Hayward did not report any injuries.
Bonilla was also cited for following another vehicle too closely, the release shows.
COUNTERFEIT CHECKS, DRUGS FOUND DURING SEARCH
A Wolcottville man allegedly confessed to dealing meth and spreading counterfeit money throughout LaGrange and Noble counties.
Paul Sykes, 30, was arrested by LaGrange County police after police went to his home in response to a weapons complaint Tuesday. Sykes initially hid in his garage before surrendering to police, according to a news release from LaGrange County police.
When police searched the property for weapons, they found a “significant amount” of methamphetamine in a vehicle, along with a handgun, a ream of paper for blank checks, counterfeit checks and drug paraphernalia, the release shows.
Under questioning, police said Sykes admitted to having the counterfeit checks and a counterfeit $20 bill. He said he passed counterfeit money and checks to several businesses and financial institutions in LaGrange and Noble counties. He also admitted to having the handgun and the meth and that he dealt the drug, the release shows.
Sykes was jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, dealing methamphetamine, counterfeiting, check deception and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
ARRESTS
• Jackson Marlow, 24, 916 Clarinet Blvd., Elkhart, is jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest, as well as for a warrant. Marlow was arrested by Elkhart County police after he ran from an officer at 2624 Ponderosa Court in Dunlap around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. After he was taken into custody, police found meth and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report.
• Daykayla Wilson, 20, 4105 Tyler Lane, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Wilson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Goshen police arrested a juvenile on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 1100 block of Sanders Avenue around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARY
Jessica White, Goshen, reported to Goshen police cash was stolen during a burglary to her apartment, 1709 West Plains Dr., around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.
THEFTS
• Jo-Ellen Davis, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from her home, 512 Chicago Ave., around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Andrew Coblentz, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a four-wheel all-terrain vehicle was stolen from his property, 29545 C.R. 18, sometime between 5:30 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday.
• Goshen police responded to a call about a theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 6:55 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police a theft from the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Charles Wysong reported to Elkhart County police his vehicle was struck by a Jeep at 13519 C.R. 12 in Middlebury around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of the Jeep left the scene without exchanging information, according to a police report.
• Judy Hoopingarner, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at a Forest River RV plant, 2020 Century Dr., sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jorge Morin-Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at a home, 212 E. Clinton St., sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
FRAUD
Staff at Interra Credit Union reported to Goshen police Tuesday a couple checks were fraudulently cashed in Goshen.
