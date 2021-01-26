A Millersburg woman was injured by shattered glass in a car-deer crash Monday evening.
A car driven by Kayla Watts struck a deer on C.R. 42 near C.R. 31 around 5:35 p.m. During the crash, the deer shattered part of the windshield, according to Elkhart County police in a news release.
Watts was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for cuts from the broken glass, police said.
CRASH
Danielle Dawn, Berne, had a medical issue when she lost control of the truck she was driving and overturned on Ind. 15 near C.R. 46 around 2:50 p.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Dawn was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries, police said.
ARRESTS
• Jayson Cardenas, 20, 1035 Middlebury St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in the 21000 block of C.R. 45 around 5:50 p.m. Monday. Cardenas was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Mark Arpin, 43, 607 Somerset Drive, Middlebury, was arrested by Middlebury police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to an apparent crash in the 700 block of Highland Drive around 10:55 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
THEFTS
• Staff with Forest River RV reported to Goshen police a travel trailer was stolen from a facility, 3010 College Ave., around 12:20 p.m. Monday.
• Corinne Roper, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an Amazon package was stolen from the porch of her house, 701 S. Main St., around 9:15 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
Anika Wedel, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her personal information was used to apply for unemployment benefits.
HIT-AND-RUN
Sergio Gonzalez Ibarra, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in the 1200 block of Eisenhower Drive last Friday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene after the crash.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police received a report that graffiti was found on a city-owned street sign at Eighth and Franklin streets around 7:45 a.m. Monday. Police said the information was forwarded to the Goshen Street Department.
RUNAWAY
Elkhart County police received a report that a juvenile ran away from Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
