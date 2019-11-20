Two women were injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Goshen Tuesday evening.
An SUV driven by Vanessa Rivera Rivera, Goshen, ran a stop sign and collided with an SUV driven by Rebecca Helmuth, New Paris, at C.R. 40 and C.R. 17 around 6 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Helmuth and Rivera Rivera were both taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.
Rivera Rivera was also cited by police for failing to stop at a stop sign.
WATER BOTTLES TAMPERED WITH
Elvera Miller, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police an unknown substance was put into two water bottles she left in her vehicle while it was parked at 1529 C.R. 34 sometime between 4 p.m. Sunday and 10:20 a.m. Monday.
ARRESTS
• Mylisa Mckenzie, 29, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of residential entry, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after police, responding to several calls, found her at a property in Stroh around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Calls included reports of a suspicious person, entry to a home and an object that was thrown at a moving vehicle, police said in a report.
• Goshen police arrested a 16-year-old girl on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon after she allegedly tried to attack her father with a knife and cut his hand at a home at Brookside Manor around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was taken into custody at the Juvenile Detention Center.
A Goshen man reported the incident, which came about an hour after he reported to police multiple purchases were made with his debit card.
• Sonja Hirsch, 53, 20119 C.R. 19, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police at her home and jailed on a charge of possession of methamphetamine as well as on an Elkhart County warrant around 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
• Ida Vanadore, 51, New Paris, was arrested by Indiana State Police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of controlled substances, possession of a syringe and operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Ind. 15 south of C.R. 40 around 4:20 p.m. Monday, according to the probable cause affidavit from the arrest.
THEFT
Staff at Conoco reported to Goshen police a theft from the gas station, 112 W. Pike St., around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Clayton Hochstetler, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of counterfeiting and forgery around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
BURGLARIES
• Douglas Nisley, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police power tools and lawn equipment were stolen during a break-in to a maintenance garage at 68927 Ind. 15 sometime between 2:30 p.m. Sunday and 10:20 a.m. Monday.
• Staff at First Baptist Church reported to Elkhart County police power tools were stolen during a break-in to a barn at the property, 53953 C.R. 17, near Bristol sometime between 8:30 p.m. Sunday and 8:15 a.m. Monday.
• Samual Byler, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a shotgun and a hunting bow were stolen during a burglary of his garage at 20995 River Blvd. sometime between Saturday night and Monday morning.
FRAUD
Theresa Roth, Goshen, reported to Goshen police she received a phone call that may have involved fraud around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A 17-year-old boy reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by another vehicle while it was parked in the 300 block of North Second Street around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman at Goshen Hospital, 200 W. High Park Ave., around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Goshen police found graffiti on the new U.S. 33 overpass while patrolling the 200 block of South 10th Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday.
