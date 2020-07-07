Two people were injured in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday near Nappanee.
A car driven by Rosalinda Smeltzer, Wakarusa, collided with a vehicle at C.R. 46 and C.R. 9 around 1:30 p.m. The crash caused Smeltzer’s car to end up in the opposite lane where it collided with an SUV driven by Nathan Miller, Goshen, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
The driver of the vehicle in the initial collision had failed to yield to Smeltzer’s car and then fled the scene, police said.
Both Smeltzer and Miller were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The unknown motorist was described as driving a white Dodge pickup truck with a black flatbed trailer that now has damage to it, according to police.
ARRESTS
• Robert Whitmer, 49, Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interfering with the reporting of a crime after police responded to an incident in the 10000 block of C.R. 4 around 11:45 p.m. Monday.
• Christopher Brindle, 34, 1201 C.R. 15, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:45 p.m. Monday. Brindle was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Beth Sanderson, 808 F Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 1:55 p.m. Monday. Sanderson was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Michael Schuh, 37, 205 S. West St., Milford, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana following a traffic stop near New Paris around 11:20 a.m. Monday. Prior to the stop, police said officers saw drugs being tossed from the vehicle on C.R. 46 west of Ind. 15.
• Dale Bradshaw, 41, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 1930 Lincolnway East around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Bradshaw was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
STOLEN VEHICLE RECOVERED
During a traffic stop in the 600 block of Indiana Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, Goshen police discovered the stopped car had been reported stolen Sunday from St. Joseph County.
Three people were in the car during the traffic stop. They were released at the scene, and the situation remains under investigation by St. Joseph County police, according to a report.
HIT-AND-RUN
Stacy Grosse, Millersburg, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was struck in a crash in the 2900 block of Ferndale Road around 5:10 p.m. Monday. The driver of the other vehicle left the scene without exchanging information. Police said Grosse was treated at the scene for neck and shoulder pain.
BURGLARIES
• Adolfo Lopez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a gun was stolen during a burglary to his house, 224 Citizens Ave., around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday.
• Philip Habecker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a shed at his house, 1504 S. Eighth St., around 2:45 p.m. Monday.
THEFTS
• Staff at LG Automotive reported to Goshen police a person failed to pay for services at the business, 1515 W. Wilden Ave., around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
• Abigail Loveall, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her patio table and chairs were stolen from her house, 817 S. 13th St., around 3:25 p.m. Monday.
• Dustin Stutzman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his leaf blower was stolen as he worked at US Male, 1718 Bashor Road, around 1:20 p.m. Monday.
• Staff at Walmart reported to Goshen police Monday thefts at the store, 2304 Lincolnway East, that occurred June 26 and July 4.
CRASH
An SUV driven by Rachel Walton, Milford, struck a concrete pole as she drove through the parking lot of Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, on her way to Panera Bread around 8:25 a.m. Monday, Goshen police said in a report.
Walton was treated at the scene for head pain.
CHILD FOUND
Goshen police responded to a call about a child in the road in the 700 block of West Pike Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police were told the child had followed a parent out their front door after the door didn’t latch properly, a report shows.
FRAUD
Ferdinand Oquendo, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police Monday a case of fraud that occurred in 2018.
