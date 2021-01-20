Elkhart County police are investigating a crash where a driver flipped an SUV, and then ran from the scene early Tuesday morning.
Police received a report that an SUV went off the side of C.R. 34, struck a mailbox and a boulder in the 17000 block, and flipped before landing back on its wheels around 3 a.m.
The SUV’s driver then ran from the scene, according to a police report.
CRASHES
• Duane Harris, Elkhart, lost control of the car he was driving amid slippery conditions on C.R. 22 and the vehicle struck a utility pole near C.R. 28 around 5 a.m. Wednesday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Harris was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
• An SUV driven by Kiara LaGrand, Bristol, collided with an SUV driven by Brandy Morris, Goshen, at Old C.R. 17 and C.R. 18 around 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Morris and a passenger in her SUV, Ricky Lee Hollar, Goshen, were taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LaGrand and passengers in her vehicle did not report any injuries. Police cited her for disregarding a stop sign and failure to yield the right of way.
ARRESTS
• Ferdinand Oquendo, 42, 11453 Douglas Road, Osceola, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of burglary after police said he broke into a home at 431 Broadmore Estates, around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shaila Cooper, 28, Mishawaka, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another suspect fled the scene before police arrived.
• Chrishaunda Brown, 29, Chicago, and Raisa Guyton, 22, South Bend, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. Brown and Guyton were released on the scene with citations to appear in court.
THEFTS
• Onniesha Harris, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police her vehicle was stolen while she was warming it up at the Ashton Pines apartment complex, 2635 Alpine Fir Lane, around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was later found in Elkhart and returned to Harris, police said in a report.
• Jessica Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two bicycles were stolen from her home, 517 New York St., around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
• Martin Yoder, Nappanee, reported to Elkhart County police a power generator was stolen from his property, 70781 C.R. 100, sometime between noon and 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14.
BURGLARY
Staff at Builders Mart reported to Goshen police a fence was breached and lumber was stolen from a partially enclosed structure on the property, 2413 Peddler’s Village Road, sometime between Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
FRAUD
• T. Graber Jr., Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
• Linda Carlisle, New Paris, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred Jan. 14.
