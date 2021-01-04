An Elkhart man faces an investigation after he was injured in a crash over the weekend.
Jacob Young lost control of the pickup truck he was driving and the vehicle left the road, struck a tree and slid through a fence along C.R. 29 near C.R. 52 around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Young was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for an injury, police said.
The Indiana State Police will also investigate him for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to the release.
CRASHES
• Ma Piedad Lopez, Ligonier, had an apparent medical episode when the SUV she was driving left the road and crashed along U.S. 33 near C.R. 137 near Millersburg around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lopez was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
• Tracy Purlee, Howe, lost control of the SUV he was driving left the road, struck several planters, small trees and a mailbox along C.R. 100 East near C.R. 400 North around 6:50 a.m. Dec. 27, LaGrange County police said in a news release.
Purlee was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne to receive treatment for injuries, police said.
Charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal possession of alcohol were forwarded to the LaGrange County Prosecutor’s Office for review, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Shawn Marshman, 20, 70356 Hilltop Drive, Union, Michigan, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana following a traffic stop at Elkhart and Reliance roads around 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
• Heather Logan, 31, 504 S. Main St., Middlebury, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R. 20 and C.R. 111 near Elkhart around 4:10 a.m. Friday.
• Jose Cantarero, 37, 1618 Lane Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license after police responded to a crash at C.R. 28 and C.R. 9 around 8:45 p.m. Dec. 31.
• Tristan Perkins, 24, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said he ran a stop sign and the vehicle he was driving collided with a LaGrange police vehicle at Poplar Street and Central Avenue in LaGrange on Dec. 29.
• Gunnar Clark, 22, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after police said he fled from an attempted traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. Dec. 28. Clark allegedly led officers on a pursuit to the Mountain Street Apartments along Central Avenue. There, a news release shows Clark ran into an apartment and hid until police found him under a pile of clothes in a closet.
BURGLARY
Andrea Edwards, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her home, 1612 S. 10th St., sometime Sunday morning.
THEFT
Michelle King reported to Elkhart County police prescription medication, a video game and two video game controllers were stolen from a home, 53294 Palmetto Drive, in Middlebury sometime between Oct. 26 and Dec. 29.
DUMPSTER STRUCK
Jamie Routson, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police a pickup truck struck a dumpster at a 7-Eleven store, 54543 C.R. 17, near Elkhart between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday. The driver of the truck then had the vehicle towed and left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.
BATTERY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a boy battered and injured an employee at the campus, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 2:15 p.m. Dec. 30. Police said the juvenile also damaged a car on C.R. 15 north of C.R. 30.
DOG BITE
Teresa Dutchersmith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her dog was bitten by a loose dog that had become aggressive in the 1200 block of South Seventh Street around 12:50 p.m. Sunday.
