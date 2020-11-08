Goshen police are looking for a man who led them on a vehicle chase and then fled on foot after he crashed a stolen car he was driving.
Police said the chase began at East Madison and South Fifth streets at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when they attempted to stop the driver. The car chase ended when the driver collided with a parked vehicle at South Eighth and Reynolds streets.
Police said the driver fled on foot and was not able to be found. Police said the two vehicles involved in the crash sustained minor damage.
ARRESTS
• Irving Ramirez-Fernandez, 20, 319 Sherman St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 8:59 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Lincoln Street on a charge of possession of marijuana. Ramirez-Fernandez was released pending a future court date.
• Ava Drudge, 19, of Warsaw, was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance by Goshen police at 9:17 a.m. Friday. Police reported the arrest was made at Blackport Drive and Monroe Street. Drudge was released pending a court date.
• Kevin Johnson, 30, 314 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen, was jailed on charges of violating a protective order and false informing and on an Elkhart County warrant. Goshen police said they made the arrest at C.R.s 45 and 117 at 11:46 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop.
• Brian Walls, 24, 356 Stone Drive, Apt. 1, Goshen, was arrested at 12:14 a.m. Saturday by Goshen police at Indiana and Wilden avenues on a charge of driving while intoxicated. He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
THEFTS
• Abigail Guiterrez, of Ligonier, told Goshen police her wallet was stolen from a shopping cart at Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, at 4:20 p.m. Friday.
• Sobuh Ahmad Abdelaziz, 31, of Goshen, reported around 6:30 a.m. Saturday to Goshen police that his vehicle, a 2004 Mazda 3, was stolen by an unknown subject at 3249 Maple City Dr.
CRASHES
Tasha Brown reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck her vehicle while it was parked Friday morning at 2633 Ponderosa Court, Elkhart, and the other driver left the scene without reporting the incident.
SHOPLIFTING
Employees at Sorg Jewelers, 120 S. Main St., reported a theft at the store to Goshen police around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Goshen police were called to a domestic altercation around 12:50 p.m. Saturday that occurred within the city limits of Goshen involving a 45-year-old man and his 16-year-old daughter. Both victims complained of pain and redness, but denied medical treatment, according to a police report. The case was sent for review for both parties and DCS was also contacted and a report was taken.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Mylinh Wright, 33, of, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:10 p.m. Saturday that her vehicle was damaged while parked in front of her apartment in the 100 block of South Silverwood Lane.
FIRE
Goshen police and fire were dispatched to 204 N. Greene Road around 5:05 p.m. Saturday in reference to a structure fire. Everyone inside of the home was able to get out of the house safely with no injuries, according to a police report.
LEAVING THE SCENE OF A CRASH
Braxtion Borkholder, of Bremen, called Goshen police around 7:20 p.m. Saturday to report a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the 100 block of East Jefferson Street. The investigation is ongoing.
BATTERY
Goshen police responded to the 700 block of West Pike Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in reference an altercation. A 36-year-old male advised police that he was battered by unknown individuals and suffered injuries, including a laceration to his head, but refused medical treatment, according to a police report.
Goshen police were dispatched to Brookside Manor around 10:25 p.m. Saturday in reference to a battery that had occurred in which the suspects had left the scene. According to a police report, the male victim had been hit by two known suspects and had complaints of ankle, leg and hand pain. The man, 28, was transported to Goshen Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police stated in a report.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
Goshen police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of Glenwood Drive in reference to a caller reporting a male in her backyard attempted to gain entry into her residence. Police arrived on scene shortly after the male had left in an unknown direction, according to a police report. Salvador Castillo, 22, of 1106 Beaver Lane, Goshen, who matched a description provided by another caller, was later located as he attempted to gain entry into another residence in the 400 block of James Place, police stated in the report. He was arrested for public intoxication by alcohol, transported to Goshen Hospital then incarcerated in the Elkhart County Jail.
