Five people, including two juveniles, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Goshen Monday.
An SUV driven by Connor Bontrager, Goshen, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Kenneth Mauzy, Goshen, while Mauzy was stopped on South Main Street and waiting to turn left onto Carter Road around 4:45 p.m., Goshen police said in a report.
Bontrager told police he was distracted by a passing vehicle with balloons attached to it, and he didn’t stop in time to avoid striking Mauzy’s truck.
Mauzy and a passenger in his vehicle, Teresa Mauzy, had neck pains from the crash. Bontrager and two young passengers, aged 12 and 8, in his SUV had shoulder and hip pains from their seatbelts, according to the report.
PURSUIT ARREST
An Elkhart man faces charges from an hour-long police pursuit that started in Goshen early Monday morning.
Travis Tate, 28, 323 Gross St., was jailed on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Goshen police, responding to a stolen vehicle report, found the vehicle driven by Tate in the area of Main Street and Lincoln Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Tate apparently didn’t pull over and led police on a pursuit through the county for about one hour, according to police information.
Tate then crashed the vehicle, ending the pursuit at C.R. 52 and C.R. 43 in Benton Township. He and a passenger, Anthony Bonds, were taken to Goshen Hospital to be checked out, though apparently no injuries were reported, according to police. Tate was jailed after being cleared from the hospital.
CRASH
A pickup truck driven by Michael O’Dell, Syracuse, rear-ended a pickup truck driven by Melvin Bontrager, Shipshewana, while Bontrager was stopped at U.S. 33 and Kercher Road around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
O’Dell was treated at the scene by medics for neck pain, according to the report. Bontrager apparently did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Jason Layton, 29, Albion, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at U.S. 6 and Ind. 15 around 10:25 p.m. Monday.
• George Flowers Jr., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 200 block of New Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
• Henry Nieves Rivera, 34, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to an incident in the 500 block of Alfalfa Street around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.
• Donald Loft, 50, 3027 Chevy Chase Lane, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of driving as a habitual traffic violator following a traffic stop at Main and West Pike streets around 8:10 p.m. Sunday. Loft was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Elias Salazar, 28, 402 Mclean St., Ligonier, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Walmart, 2304 Lincolnway East, around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. Salazar was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Caroline Perez, 23, 19193 Wigwam Court, Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop on C.R. 10 near C.R. 15 around 6:50 p.m. Sunday.
• David Hinkel, 41, 911 Colonial Manor Drive, Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement after police responded to a disturbance call at Five Star Dive Bar, 526 S. Main St., in Elkhart Friday.
• Elkhart County police arrested a 14-year-old boy on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop on C.R. 17 near C.R. 32 around 9:20 a.m. Friday. The boy was released to a family member with a citation.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Brian Hite, Cromwell, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was damaged in a road rage incident in the 1000 block of South Main Street around 1 p.m. Monday.
STOLEN ANIMAL
Staff at the Elkhart County Humane Society reported to Elkhart County police a cat had been brought to the shelter after it was taken from a home, 29166 C.R. 22, in Goshen sometime between 3:30 p.m. May 20 and 9:15 a.m. May 21.
THEFTS
• Les Eads, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police his bicycle was stolen from the bike rack in front of Lowe’s, 2219 Rieth Blvd., around 4 p.m. Monday.
• Kirk Beaudry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 1996 Suzuki GSX motorcycle was stolen from behind his garage, 808 Emerson St., around 11:15 a.m. Monday.
• Eutiquio Villanueva, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a bicycle was stolen from a home, 202 Crescent St., around 8:50 p.m. Sunday.
• Richard Worsham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his 1987 Kawasaki motorcycle was stolen from a home at 905 S. Eighth St., around 11:30 a.m. Sunday. The motorcycle was found about a block and a half away and didn’t appear damaged, police said in a report.
• Jana Mast, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a Honda all-terrain vehicle was stolen from her property, 15306 C.R. 40, sometime between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
• Robert Vogelzang, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police last Thursday prescription medications were stolen around 11 a.m. May 8.
• Gregory Wilson reported to Elkhart County police two sheds were broken into and a John Deere lawn mower was stolen in the 18000 block of C.R. 20 sometime between May 20 and 10:20 a.m. May 21.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY/RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
• Lindsey Love, Goshen, reported to Goshen police an attempted burglary to her home, 1906 Bashor Road, around 11:50 a.m. Monday.
• Victor Harden Jr., Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday his home, 605 S. Indiana Ave., was entered by an unknown person about three days prior.
• Carol Mann, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a home was entered at 59919 C.R. 21 sometime between 7 p.m. May 20 and 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Mikayla DeJaegher, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a vehicle struck a column at Taco Bell, 4510 Elkhart Road, around 11 p.m. Sunday. The driver of the vehicle then left the scene.
• Thomas Stalker, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was struck by a car at 412 E. Lincoln Ave. around 6:55 p.m. Sunday. The car’s driver left the scene before police arrived. The car was then found vacant a short time later, according to a police report.
• Tammy Baltimore, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police a crash at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, where the driver of a vehicle left the scene without exchanging information around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person at the Phillips 66 gas station, 224 N. Main St., around 10 a.m. Monday.
RUNAWAYS
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police three juveniles ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 9 p.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police two juveniles ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
STOLEN CAR FOUND
Elkhart County police located a 2011 Audi A6 at Bonneyville Mill County Park, C.R. 31, in Bristol around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. The Audi had been reported stolen in Constantine, Michigan.
