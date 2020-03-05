A Buchanan, Michigan, man died after experiencing a medical issue while driving in Elkhart County this week.
Jeffrey Post, 64, was driving on Ind. 19 when his vehicle left the road and stopped south of U.S. 20 around 1:15 p.m. Monday following a medical issue, Elkhart County police said in a report.
Post was taken to Elkhart General Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to police.
The incident remains under investigation.
ARREST
Carter Miller, 19, 68019 C.R. 23, New Paris, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of South Main Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
SOUNDS OF GUNFIRE
Goshen police responded to a report of gunshots heard in the area of Fifth and Middlebury streets around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police said no evidence of gunfire or fireworks were found.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Victor Mojita, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday his door was kicked in at his house, 15 Westfield Park.
BATTERY
Mark Moist, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a person struck him in the face with a rock at a house in the 22000 block of C.R. 30 around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
SCHOOL ISSUES
• Mikki Neterer, of Middlebury, reported to Goshen police a student from The Crossing left the program, 1824 Reliance Road, and refused to return around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• The assistant principal of Prairie View Elementary School reported to Goshen police two juveniles were out of control at the school, 1730 Regent St., around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.
HIT-AND-RUN
A vehicle crashed into a guardrail in the 60000 block of Ind. 15, damaging Indiana highway property around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Elkhart County police said in a report. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without reporting the crash.
FRAUD
Ryon Sinkovics, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Tuesday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Jan. 1 and Feb. 25.
DEER EUTHANIZED
Goshen police responded to a report of an injured deer at C.R. 21 and Wheeler’s Way around 11:10 p.m. Wednesday. The deer was euthanized, according to a police report.
