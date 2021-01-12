A West Virginia man is dead after crashing a tractor-trailer along the Indiana Toll Road near Howe on Monday evening.
The vehicle, driven by Richard Shields, 53, Marion, West Virginia, was found in a ditch along the highway near the 126.5-mile marker around 6:40 p.m. Police and emergency responders tried to resuscitate Shields, but he died at the scene, the Indiana State Police said in a news release.
Investigators believe Shields had a medical emergency while driving, which led to the crash, according to the release. An autopsy was scheduled to be performed in Fort Wayne on Tuesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
ARRESTS
• John Borjas Alvarenga, 21, 111 E. Pike St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and driving without a license, and was jailed on a warrant, after police responded to a report about a vehicle left unattended at Colorado Street and Weymouth Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. Monday.
• Scott Cole, 44, Mishawaka, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at C.R.s 18 and 117 near Goshen around 7 a.m. Monday.
• Goshen police arrested a 17-year-old boy on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and illegal possession of alcohol following a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Lincolnway East around 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The boy was released to his parents, police said in a report.
• Joshua Golden, 19, 505 W. St. Joseph St., Bristol, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving following a traffic stop. The stop came after police responded to a report alleging Golden fired a BB gun through a car window, damaging it, on C.R. 19 near Ind. 120 around 9:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Tarrah Lasky, 26, South Bend, was arrested by Nappanee police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop in the area of Ind. 19 and Park Drive in Nappanee around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.
• Marlin Miller, 21, 12678 C.R. 34, Goshen, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash at C.R. 1000 West and C.R. 100 South around 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
• Gary Teel, 35, 1524 Sedgewick Court, Elkhart, was arrested by Bristol police and jailed on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license following a high-speed pursuit that started with Teel allegedly fleeing a traffic stop at Ind. 15 and C.R. 14 in Bristol around 5:35 p.m. Friday.
In a probable cause affidavit, police said Teel reached a speed of about 100 mph when he turned onto U.S. 20. He eventually stopped along C.R. 21 near C.R. 16 and was taken into custody.
• Wayne Maggard, 59, 456 S. Elm St., Nappanee, was arrested by Elkhart police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop in the 70000 block of Ind. 19 near Nappanee last Friday.
BATTERY AND CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS
Goshen police responded to a report that a suspect battered a woman with a handgun and pointed it at her at Speedway, 1906 Lincolnway East, around 7:10 a.m. Monday. The suspect left the scene before police arrived. Charges were filed through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, a police report shows.
CRASHES
• A van driven by Rochelle Petersheim, Bristol, struck the side of a pickup truck and a passenger who was getting out while the truck was parked in the front yard of a house in the area of Ind. 120 and C.R. 35 near Bristol around 1:25 p.m. Monday. Petersheim was apparently turning out of the property and didn’t see the truck or the passenger, Michael Lambright, Bristol, according to a news release by Elkhart County police.
Lambright complained of leg and body pain, police said.
Petersheim and the driver of the pickup, Bernard Yoder, Goshen, were not injured.
• An SUV driven by Anthony Johnson, 36, Elkhart, ran a stop sign and collided with a car driven by Michael Geren, Elkhart, at C.R. 7 and C.R. 38 around 5:40 a.m. Monday, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Geren was treated at the scene for chest pain. Johnson was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for pain, police said.
The results of a toxicology exam on Johnson are also pending, according to the release. A separate report shows police intend to seek charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving without a license against Johnson through the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office.
THREATS MADE
Goshen police responded to reports of a male making threats to store employees at Chalet Party Shoppe, 245 Chicago Ave., around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The male had left the scene by the time police arrived.
BURGLARIES
• Tammy Douangmala, Goshen, reported to Goshen police her pet was stolen during a burglary to her apartment, 423 Arbor Court, around 4:40 p.m. Monday.
• William Kennebeck, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to his apartment, 313 E. Lincoln Ave., around 4:15 p.m. Monday.
• Jaliahs Curry, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary and a case of criminal mischief at a house, 608 ½ N. Second St., around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
• A Ferrellgas employee reported to Elkhart County police multiple tools were stolen during a burglary at the business, 71961 C.R. 23, in New Paris sometime between 3 p.m. Jan. 7 and 1 p.m. Jan. 8.
THEFTS
• Alexxis Perez, Elkhart, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from her vehicle, and then the vehicle was set on fire at a house, 714 S. Eighth St., around 8:35 p.m. Monday. Goshen firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire.
• David Poppi, Goshen, reported to Goshen police property was stolen from his house, 1306 Cedarbrook Court, around 1:50 p.m. Monday. Poppi had also reported a person had battered and intimidated him.
• Jack Meyers, in a report to Elkhart County police, accused a 24-year-old Michigan woman of stealing his car from the driveway of his house, 58872 C.R. 13, near Dunlap around 4 p.m. Monday.
• Travis Eggeman reported to Elkhart County police the license plate was stolen from his car while it was parked at a house, 60158 Pembrook Lane, near Goshen sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
• Staff at Martin’s Supermarket reported to Goshen police Monday a case of theft from the store, 1527 Bashor Road, on Jan. 5.
• Arlene Suhanosky reported to Elkhart County police last Friday that LaPorte County police had contacted her about a trailer they believe had been stolen from Haulmark Trailers, 14054 C.R. 4, in Bristol. Suhanosky confirmed the trailer was stolen sometime between Dec. 24 and Dec. 30, according to a police report.
COUNTERFEITING
Staff at Kroger reported to Goshen police a customer used a counterfeit bill without realizing it was fake to purchase items at the store, 209 Chicago Ave., around 4:50 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Mindy Morehead, Milford, reported to Goshen police St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 502 N. Main St., was damaged sometime over the weekend.
• Goshen police responded to a report of vandalism to a house, 1005 Foxbriar Lane, around 12:40 p.m. Sunday.
• Mariah Stepp reported to Elkhart County police a 17-year-old boy vandalized her vehicle at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen sometime between noon and 1 p.m. last Friday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Paige Romaine, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Monday her vehicle was struck by another vehicle at a house, 1612 W. Clinton St., at an unknown time.
• Justin Clevenger reported to Elkhart County police around 2:45 a.m. Monday a utility pole was struck at 60905 Ind. 15 near Goshen. The suspect left the scene before police arrived, according to a report.
• Estefania Magallanes, Ligonier, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash which damaged her vehicle at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
• Brianna Hunt reported to Elkhart County police her vehicle was struck by a car at Ind. 120 and C.R. 19 around 5:35 p.m. Jan. 7. The car then left the scene without stopping, according to a report.
• Elkhart County police received a report Monday that a vehicle struck a security gate, causing damages, at the Elkhart County Highway Department facility, 610 Steury Ave., in Goshen on Dec. 22.
PERJURY
Elkhart County police are investigating allegations an inmate at the Elkhart County Jail committed perjury in a local court Jan. 5.
FRAUD
Bryon Brovont, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police a case of fraud that occurred sometime between Dec. 10 and Jan. 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.