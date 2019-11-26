A Goshen man was injured, and later cited by police, in a two-vehicle highway crash Monday morning.
A car driven by Luke Bailey, 30, rear-ended a tractor-trailer driven by Jeffery Gulley, Chicago, on U.S. 20 west of C.R. 27 near Middlebury around 6:15 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Bailey was taken to Elkhart General Hospital to receive treatment for a leg injury, police said. Police also issued him three citations on counts of following another vehicle too closely, having false registration and driving without insurance.
Gulley did not report any injuries.
ARRESTS
• Aaron Schrock, 24, 7790 W. 350 North, Shipshewana, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a theft call at Chili’s, 4018 Elkhart Road, around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Schrock was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Dustin Wise, 30, 316 Wilden Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on charges of failure to register as a sex offender, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at Grace Community Church, 20076 C.R. 36, in Goshen around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a police report.
• Steven Zollinger Jr., 51, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of possession of marijuana after police investigated a suspicious vehicle parked at Violet Cemetery, 2818 Violet Road, around 9 a.m. Sunday. Zollinger was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Jose Jurado Alvarez, 35, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 3700 block of East Ind. 120 in Howe around 5:20 a.m. Friday.
BURGLARY
Goshen police responded to a reported burglary at 1707 Westplains Drive around 6:15 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• James Mullins reported to Elkhart County police Friday his debit card was stolen from his lunch bag while he was at work at 64825 C.R. 31 in Goshen on Nov. 18. About $1,000 was spent at various businesses in Goshen using the card, the report shows.
• Barry Wright, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Sunday a bicycle was stolen from his porch, 2628 Ashton Pines Drive, on Nov. 3.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Elkhart County police responded to an alarm call and found someone tried to illegally enter a residence in the 23000 block of C.R. 26 around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a woman after responding to a call to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 9:15 a.m. Sunday.
