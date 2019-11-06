A Bristol girl was injured in a two-vehicle crash near Foraker Tuesday.
An SUV driven by Samantha Simpson, Bristol, rear-ended an SUV driven by Andrew Graber, Goshen, as Graber was slowing down in traffic on Ind. 119 near C.R. 11 around 3:30 p.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Simpson and Graber did not report any injuries, however an 8-year-old child in Simpson’s car was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Simpson was cited by police because the child was not restrained in the SUV, according to the release.
ARRESTS
• Sheldon Swartzentruber, 50, 307 S. Ninth St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of obstructing traffic and resisting arrest after police said he was nearly struck by a vehicle at Main Street and Lincoln Avenue around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.
• Michael Maskow, 44, Howe, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving as a habitual traffic violator after police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the 6900 block of West 800 South around 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
• Sarah Ross, 50, Wolcottville, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated after police responded to a crash in the area of 11500 E. U.S. 20 around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.
• Crystal Hicks, 33, and Rasheen Williams, 28, both of 336 W. Indiana Ave., Elkhart, were arrested by Goshen police each on a charge of theft after police responded to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Hicks and Williams were released at the scene each with a citation to appear in court.
• John Bosson, 58, South Bend, was arrested by Elkhart County police and jailed on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a traffic stop at Ind. 19 and C.R. 28 around 10:20 p.m. Monday.
• Eric Perez-Real, 25, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and false informing following a traffic stop at Middlebury Street and Steury Avenue around 1:15 p.m. Monday. Perez-Real was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• David Ramos Hernandez, 24, Warsaw, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license following a traffic stop at 2000 W. Ind. 120 in Howe around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
• Brent Williams, 36, Shipshewana, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of resisting arrest and possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about an incident in the 7100 block of North 1145 West around 5 p.m. Saturday.
• Roy Osborn, 51, 12652 Ind. 120, Middlebury, was arrested by LaGrange County police and jailed on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of synthetic urine following a traffic stop at 3200 E. U.S. 20 in LaGrange around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
CRASHES
• Dillon McCaslin, Niles, Michigan, was injured when the car he was driving collided with an SUV driven by Pamela Nickels, Syracuse, as Nickles turned left from Ind. 15 onto Pike Street around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Nickles told police she had a green arrow to make the turn but McCaslin's car didn't slow down in the intersection prior to the crash. McCaslin told police he had dropped his mobile phone in the car, reached to pick it back up and doesn't remember what happened after that, the report shows.
McCaslin was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain. Nickles was treated at the scene, according to the report.
• A car driven by Kassidy Bestul, Goshen, collided with an SUV driven by Kutrena Horn, Goshen, on Indiana Avenue at the entrance to the Goshen Middle School parking lot south of Plymouth Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Goshen police said in a report.
Horn was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for shoulder pain, according to the report. Bestul apparently didn't report any injuries.
BURGLARIES
• Ron Davidhizer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police copper wire was stolen during a break-in to one of his abandoned rental properties, 423 N. Fifth St., around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, the report shows.
• Nancy Lara, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a burglary to her storage unit at Goshen Storage Center, 2019 Eisenhower Dr. North, around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
HIT-AND-RUN
Monroe Damron, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his truck was struck by another vehicle while it was parked at Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
• George Biddlecome, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police Monday a case of fraud that occurred sometime between June 16 and Aug. 1.
• Carlos Diaz De Jesus, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of identity theft around 3:40 p.m. Monday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Jennifer Purdue reported to Elkhart County police a door and a padlock were damaged at at Concord Youth Soccer, 57925 Old C.R. 17, around 6 p.m. Monday.
• Katrina Graber, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday her fence was damaged at a home, 524 E. Douglas St., sometime last weekend.
• Angela Gingerich, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a window to a door was broken out at her home, 402 Westwood Road, around 5:40 p.m. Monday.
• Russell Stilwell, Goshen, reported to Goshen police two juveniles vandalized his property, 2003 W. Saybrook Dr., around 5 p.m. Monday.
• Carlos Perez, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his home and his vehicle were vandalized at 58170 Conor Court around 1 a.m. Saturday.
• Gracie O’Callaghan, Wakarusa, reported to Elkhart County police Friday her vehicle was vandalized at 67501 C.R. 3 sometime between Sept. 4 and Oct. 5.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning to a person after responding to a call to Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
