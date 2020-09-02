A car driven by Austin Kinzie, South Bend, collided with a car driven by Hannah Friesen, Goshen, at C.R. 26 and C.R. 11 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. In a news release, Elkhart County police said Kinzie was driving too fast as it rained and failed to slow down in time to avoid the crash.
Medics treated Friesen and Kinzie for pains at the scene, police said. Kinzie was also cited by police for driving too fast for road conditions.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Shameka Null reported to Goshen police her vehicle was vandalized at a house, 2122 Weaver Lane, around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Staff at Jefferson Community Church in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police an act of vandalism to the building’s doors, 58915 Ind. 15, sometime between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
HIT-AND-RUNS
• Thomas Shapland, Goshen, reported to Goshen police a hit-and-run crash that damaged his vehicle at 1405 West Ave. around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.
• Robert Payton reported to Elkhart County police his moped was struck by a black SUV at C.R. 11 and C.R. 26 around 2:20 p.m. Monday. The driver of the SUV drove from the scene following the collision.
ARREST
Goshen police arrested a juvenile girl on a charge of driving without a license following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South 15th Street around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday. The girl was released to guardians, a report shows.
TRESPASSING
Goshen police issued a trespassing warning from 313 S. Third St. around 4:55 p.m. Tuesday.
COUNTERFEITING
Elkhart County police found a counterfeit $100 bill Monday on an inmate being booked into the Elkhart County Jail. The incident is under investigation, police said.
THEFT
Jeremy Loucks, Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police his black flatbed trailer was stolen from his house, 24984 C.R. 28, sometime between midnight Aug. 26 and 10 a.m. Saturday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Goshen police responded to a burglary call at a house, 605 Mill St., around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Nobody was in the house and nothing was missing, police said in a report, speculating a person went inside to stay there.
STOLEN TRAILER RECOVERED
Goshen police responded to a call about an abandoned trailer in the 3000 block of Wilden Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the trailer had been stolen from a business in the 1500 block of Elkhart Road, and the vehicle was returned.
