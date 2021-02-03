An Elkhart woman was cited following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
An SUV driven by Kimberly Linton, Elkhart, collided with a car driven by Regina Williamson, Elkhart, at Greenleaf Boulevard and Streeter Lane around 11 a.m., Elkhart County police said in a news release. Linton was turning right from Greenleaf onto Streeter when police said she crossed the center line and struck Williamson’s car.
Williamson had neck pain, but declined medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Linton didn’t report any injuries. Police cited her for driving left-of-center.
ARRESTS
• Ignacio Urenda Ramos, 42, 5855 W. 200 South, Topeka, was arrested by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after police responded to a report of a vehicle parked in the road at 1800 S. 600 West in Topeka around 4:15 a.m.
• Sherry Potter, 54, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of intimidation after police said she threatened to kill a family member while police were at the scene of an incident in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• Shelly Billups, 32, 855 E. Mishawaka Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of theft at Meijer, 4522 Elkhart Road, around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday. Billups was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
THEFT
Eladio Garcia reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from his pickup truck while it was parked at Veada Industries Inc., 19240 Tarman Road, in New Paris sometime between 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Monday.
FRAUD
• Thomas Smith, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he received a fraudulent check in the mail after applying for a job opportunity online.
• Lisa Silcox, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a case of fraudulent activity on her debit card.
• Alex Hernandez, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday a person used a false name for employment.
HARASSMENT
Staff at Flex-Tech reported to Goshen police a male was harassing an employee at the business, 1508 Eisenhower Drive North, around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday. Police were asked to serve a trespassing warning, but the male left before officers arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.