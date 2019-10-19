Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Foraker Friday evening.
An SUV driven by Jeffrey Swygart, Wakarusa, drove through a stop sign and collided with an SUV driven by Steven Lindhorn, Goshen, at C.R. 142 and C.R. 11 around 5:10 p.m. Both vehicles moved into a ditch as a result of the crash, Elkhart County police said in a news release.
Lindhorn was taken to Goshen Hospital to receive treatment for neck pain, police said.
Swygart went to Elkhart General Hospital to be treated for neck pain. He was also cited by police for disregarding a stop sign, the release shows.
ARRESTS
• Sergio Lorea, 57, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving without a license and resisting arrest after police responded to a call about a driver passed out in a vehicle in the 700 block of North Greene Road around 12:10 a.m. Saturday. After he was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment, police said Lorea sexually battered a hospital employee. Lorea was jailed on the charges from the traffic stop as well as a charge of sexual battery, according to a report.
• Eric Shannon, 29, South Bend, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 5 a.m. Saturday.
• Joey Cunningham, 30, 206 S. Seventh St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of marijuana after police responded to a call about a semi-conscious person outside Family Dollar, 1907 Elkhart Road, around 10:45 p.m. Friday.
• Nicholas George, 29, 109 Holaway Court, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at Indiana Avenue and Wilkinson Street around 9:20 p.m. Friday. George was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Mychelle Harris, 21, 503 Chapman Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to Kohl’s, 3802 Midway Road, around 8:20 p.m. Friday.
• Ramona Palmer, 49, homeless, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of theft after police responded to a call to a location at Market Centre, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 6:30 p.m. Friday.
• Juan Fuentes Rivera, 29, Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of domestic battery and false informing after police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Beaver Lane around 9:40 a.m. Friday.
PURSUIT
Goshen police chased a suspicious person on foot while patrolling the area of Reynolds and 14th streets around 4:20 a.m. Saturday. The person eluded officers during the pursuit.
THEFT INVESTIGATION
Goshen police impounded a trailer amid suspicions it was stolen.
Police stopped an SUV that was hauling the trailer with no license plate in the 1300 block of Chicago Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Friday. The SUV driver couldn’t provide proof of the trailer’s ownership, police said in a report.
The trailer was impounded as a result.
THEFT
Juan Coronado, Goshen, reported to Goshen police the theft of a license plate from a vehicle at a home, 201 W. Oakridge Ave., around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damaged a home in Elkhart Friday.
Elkhart firefighters responded to 3222 Calumet Ave. around 2:20 p.m., and in the course of the operation found the fire in the basement, according to a news release.
The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes. No injuries were reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.