A Goshen man is jailed on charges that include violating the state’s recent stay-at-home order.
Marco Gonzalez, 53, 213 Roxbury Park, was arrested by Elkhart County police following a traffic stop at C.R. 26 and C.R. 113 near Dunlap around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In a report, police said Gonzalez was stopped for a licensing violation. He was then jailed on charges of driving with a suspended license and for violating Gov. Eric Holcomb’s emergency travel order, as well as an immigration detainer.
Jail information lists the travel violation as a class B misdemeanor under Indiana’s local disaster emergency law.
Holcomb issued an order March 23 prohibiting non-essential travel amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The order describes a range of essential travel including medical emergencies; going to medical appointments; going to jobs considered essential; getting food, groceries or needed supplies; and outdoor activities.
The Elkhart County commissioners on Saturday set a travel advisory for the county to a “watch” level, which recommends only essential travel.
ARRESTS
• Christine Rogers, 52, 111 Middlebury St., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash that had occurred at Main Street and Oakridge Avenue. Rogers was released at the scene with a citation to appear in court.
• Richard Metz, 45, 58575 Runway Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of inhaling toxic vapors after police responded to a call about a man unconscious in a car in the parking lot of Target, 3938 Midway Road, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Adam Hoopingarner, 40, 3035 Hammond Ave., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon after police stopped him in the parking lot of Walmart, 4024 Elkhart Road, around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday.
COUNTERFEITING
• The manager at 7-Eleven reported to Goshen police two customers purchased items with counterfeit bills at the gas station, 2220 Elkhart Road, around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
• The manager at Petco reported to Goshen police two customers tried to purchase items with counterfeit money at the store, 2823 County Home Road, around 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.
BATTERY
Elkhart County police responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a battery that had occurred at Bashor Children’s Home, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
THEFTS
• Paul Steury, Goshen, reported his bicycle was stolen from his house, 303 Reservoir Place, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• Michael Lambert, Goodlettsville, Tennessee, reported to Goshen police items were stolen from his wallet at Kroger, 209 N. Chicago Ave., around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday. The wallet was turned in at the police department later in the afternoon, a police report shows.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Jose Anaya, Goshen, reported to Goshen police his vehicle was vandalized while it was parked at his house, 2508 Waneta Drive, around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
RESIDENTIAL ENTRY
Dorothy Sharp, Goshen, reported to Goshen police someone broke into her home, 711 S. 14th St., around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.
FRAUD
Kenneth Mauzy, Goshen, reported to Goshen police Tuesday he was the victim of a sweepstakes scam.
ABSENT WITHOUT LEAVE
Rachel Alvarez, 27, Elkhart, was deemed absent without leave after staff at the Elkhart County Work Release Center in Goshen reported to Elkhart County police she failed to return to custody Monday.
